Indian Railways to equip THESE 16 trains with advanced LHB coaches, know all about them, features

The Indian Railways is bringing a development in its coaches by replacing older ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches and replacing them with modern LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches. The latter are modern coaches with stainless steel design from Germany that are manufactured in India.

The trains will be equipped with LHB coaches from January 2026.

What features does LHB coach have?

These coaches are equipped with improved safety features like anti-climbing devices and fire-resistant materials with a higher operating speed of 160 kmph, and a design speed of up to 200 kmph than the older 140 kmph ICF coaches.

The LHB coaches come with many other advantages like it has a longer coach which creates more space, seats that provide better passenger comfort, LED lighting, 5-pin charging sockets and disc brakes for efficient braking. Another safety feature includes four emergency openable windows for quicker evacuation and an Emergency Light Unit (ELU) with a 6-hour backup.

The Central Railway (CR) zone has decided to replace conventional coaches with new LHB coaches, specifically eight trains, on a permanent basis to provide enhanced safety and passenger experience. These trains are: