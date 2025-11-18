FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Indian Railways to equip THESE 16 trains with advanced LHB coaches, know all about them, features

The Indian Railways is bringing a development in its coaches by replacing older ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches and replacing them with modern LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches. The latter are modern coaches with stainless steel design from Germany that are manufactured in India.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

The Indian Railways is bringing a development in its coaches by replacing older ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches and replacing them with modern LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches. The latter are modern coaches with stainless steel design from Germany that are manufactured in India. 

The trains will be equipped with LHB coaches from January 2026.  

What features does LHB coach have? 

These coaches are equipped with improved safety features like anti-climbing devices and fire-resistant materials with a higher operating speed of 160 kmph, and a design speed of up to 200 kmph than the older 140 kmph ICF coaches.  

The LHB coaches come with many other advantages like it has a longer coach which creates more space, seats that provide better passenger comfort, LED lighting, 5-pin charging sockets and disc brakes for efficient braking. Another safety feature includes four emergency openable windows for quicker evacuation and an Emergency Light Unit (ELU) with a 6-hour backup. 

The Central Railway (CR) zone has decided to replace conventional coaches with new LHB coaches, specifically eight trains, on a permanent basis to provide enhanced safety and passenger experience. These trains are: 

Train name/number Start from

22157 

CSMT – Chennai Express

14.01.2026 

22158 

Chennai – CSMT Express 

17.01.2026 

11088 

Pune – Veraval Express 

15.01.2026 

11087 

Veraval – Pune Express

17.01.2026 

11090 

Pune – Bhagat ki Kothi Express 

18.01.2026 

11089 

Bhagat ki Kothi – Pune Express

20.01.2026 

11092 

Pune – Bhuj Express

19.01.2026 

11091 

Bhuj – Pune Express

21.01.2026 

22186 

Pune – Ahmedabad Express

21.01.2026 

22185 

Ahmedabad – Pune Express

22.01.2026 

11404 

Kolhapur – Nagpur Express

19.01.2026 

11403 

Nagpur – Kolhapur Express 

20.01.2026 

12147 

Kolhapur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express 

 20.01.2026 

12148 

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Kolhapur Express

22.01.2026 

11050 

Kolhapur – Ahmedabad Express

24.01.2026 

11049 

Ahmedabad – Kolhapur Express

 25.01.2026 
