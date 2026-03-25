Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1, check new rules

Indian Railways has updated rules for ticket cancellations, effectively determining how refunds are processed depending on the nature of cancellations. The Railways made ticket cancellation norms stricter in a move against last minute cancellations.

Indian Railways has updated rules for ticket cancellations, effectively determining how refunds are processed depending on the nature of cancellations. As part of the updated guidelines, if passengers cancel their tickets 72 hours before departure or even earlier will be eligible for the maximum refund as applicable but will need to pay a fixed cancellation fee applicable per passenger. However, if the cancellations are made closer to the departure time, the fee increases.

New ticket norms

As the Railways has made confirmed ticket cancellation rules and refunds stricter, the passengers will have to pay a heavy penalty for last-minute cancellations. The new rules will be applicable from April 1. The Indian Railways has also said that the new changes have been brought in to control the misuse of the booking system and lessen ticket hoarding by touts.

As per the new rules:

-Passengers who cancel confirmed tickets between 72 hours and 24 hours before departure will be charged 25 per cent of the fare in deduction, based on the minimum charge.

-If a ticket is cancelled within 24 hours to 8 hours before the time of departure, passengers will be charged 50 per cent of the ticket fare, again as per the minimum charge.

-Those who cancel less than 8 hours before the departure time, no refund will be issued.

-This means that at the time of departure, the Railaways will close the refund window completely offering no refunds at all.

The new mechanism will broadly provide flexibility to passengers while maintaining operational efficiency. Also, it shows a strict stance against late cancellations by imposing stricter penalties and preventing last minute cancellations with an aim to ensure that seats are not wasted but utilized better.

This comes ahead of the busy summer schedule and will be implemented in phases from April 1 to 15. As a result, no refund will be issued eight hours before the train’s departure—it was four hours earlier. So, any last-minute cancellation will make you lose the entire ticket charges.