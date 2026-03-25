FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1, check new rules

US-Israel-Iran war: Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons, calls US 'terrorist state'

More games, new restrictions: How IPL 2026’s 19th edition is different from previous seasons

With Farzi 2, Lukkhe, Raashii Khanna's range will make her standout performer of OTT in 2026

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt launches ANMOL scheme to enhance newborn healthcare and emergency responses

Maatrubhumi: Himesh Reshammiya on creating songs for Salman Khan, working for hours for Chaand Dekh Lena: 'This one carries certain uniqueness'

Shalini Pandey is in awe of her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He can be good at anything'

US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian envoy welcomes India’s role as Middle East tensions escalate, calls it ‘Trusted player'

RSKMP Board 5th 8th Result 2026: MPBSE Class 5, 8 results announced at rskmp.in, know how to check

RBSE Class 9th,11th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; Check direct link, steps to download scorecard here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

US-Israel-Iran war: Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons, calls US 'terrorist state'

Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons

More games, new restrictions: How IPL 2026’s 19th edition is different from previous seasons

More games, new restrictions: How IPL 2026’s 19th edition is different from prev

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list

Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together

Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1, check new rules

Indian Railways has updated rules for ticket cancellations, effectively determining how refunds are processed depending on the nature of cancellations. The Railways made ticket cancellation norms stricter in a move against last minute cancellations.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1, check new rules
Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Railways has updated rules for ticket cancellations, effectively determining how refunds are processed depending on the nature of cancellations. As part of the updated guidelines, if passengers cancel their tickets 72 hours before departure or even earlier will be eligible for the maximum refund as applicable but will need to pay a fixed cancellation fee applicable per passenger. However, if the cancellations are made closer to the departure time, the fee increases.  

New ticket norms 

As the Railways has made confirmed ticket cancellation rules and refunds stricter, the passengers will have to pay a heavy penalty for last-minute cancellations. The new rules will be applicable from April 1. The Indian Railways has also said that the new changes have been brought in to control the misuse of the booking system and lessen ticket hoarding by touts. 

As per the new rules: 

-Passengers who cancel confirmed tickets between 72 hours and 24 hours before departure will be charged 25 per cent of the fare in deduction, based on the minimum charge. 
-If a ticket is cancelled within 24 hours to 8 hours before the time of departure, passengers will be charged 50 per cent of the ticket fare, again as per the minimum charge.
-Those who cancel less than 8 hours before the departure time, no refund will be issued. 
-This means that at the time of departure, the Railaways will close the refund window completely offering no refunds at all. 

The new mechanism will broadly provide flexibility to passengers while maintaining operational efficiency. Also, it shows a strict stance against late cancellations by imposing stricter penalties and preventing last minute cancellations with an aim to ensure that seats are not wasted but utilized better. 

This comes ahead of the busy summer schedule and will be implemented in phases from April 1 to 15. As a result, no refund will be issued eight hours before the train’s departure—it was four hours earlier. So, any last-minute cancellation will make you lose the entire ticket charges.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation from April 1, check new rules
Indian Railways to charge more on confirmed train tickets cancellation
US-Israel-Iran war: Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons, calls US 'terrorist state'
Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons
More games, new restrictions: How IPL 2026’s 19th edition is different from previous seasons
More games, new restrictions: How IPL 2026’s 19th edition is different from prev
With Farzi 2, Lukkhe, Raashii Khanna's range will make her standout performer of OTT in 2026
With Farzi 2, Lukkhe, Raashii's range will make her standout performer of 2026
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt launches ANMOL scheme to enhance newborn healthcare and emergency responses
CM Rekha Gupta govt launches ANMOL scheme to enhance newborn healthcare
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement