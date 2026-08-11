Indian Railways Ticket Update: IRCTC introduces new ticket booking system, replaces 40-year-old PRS; check details here

Indian Railways is upgrading its 40-year-old PRS. The new system means faster IRCTC booking, 5x more capacity, fewer CAPTCHAs and quicker Tatkal tickets.

Indian Railways has started replacing its 40-year-old Passenger Reservation System with a new platform. The aim is to handle 5x more bookings, cut lag during Tatkal, and make IRCTC booking faster. The rollout has already begun in phases and the new IRCTC beta website is part of it.

Why the old system is being replaced

The current Passenger Reservation System (PRS), initiated in 1986, handles various functions including booking and seat allocation. By June 2026, 89% of the 65.08 crore reserved tickets were booked online. However, the outdated system can process only 32,000 bookings and 4 lakh enquiries per minute. To meet increasing demand, a new cloud-based PRS is being developed, capable of processing over 1.5 lakh bookings and more than 40 lakh enquiries per minute. The updated platform will offer multilingual support, user-friendly features, and enhancements like seat selection and fare calendars.

What changes for IRCTC users

There won't be any additional procedures for passengers to learn. Speed and fewer distractions are the main priorities. Four significant adjustments have been made to the IRCTC beta website that went online in July. Pop-ups, flashing images, and needless CAPTCHAs are eliminated. On a single screen, it displays seat availability for all classes. There are now fewer steps in the checkout process. For simpler future reservations, passenger information can be kept. Tatkal is anticipated to have the largest impact. Early data indicates improvement since the new system better manages traffic surges. Bookings made within the first three minutes of Tatkal's opening increased by more than 5% following the test launch on July 15. Bookings increased by more than 2% in 30 minutes and by about 3% in 5 minutes.

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Rollout and other updates

According to Railroads, this change won't happen overnight. To minimise disturbance, migration will occur gradually while load-based testing is conducted. The RailOne app, which was released in July 2025, has surpassed 3.5 crore downloads in addition to PRS. Booking, refunds, cancellations, live train status, station and coach information, food ordering and AI-powered waitlist prediction are all included. From 53% to 94%, the prediction accuracy has increased. A quicker and cleaner booking process will be the most noticeable change for the majority of passengers, particularly during busy times.