India

INDIA

Indian Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir cancelled due to THIS reason - View entire list HERE

Heavy Rain Alert: The heavy rain and waterlogging on railway tracks have forced the cancellation of many trains. In order to verify the latest developments, customers are advised to visit the nearest station or use the railway's website or app before making any travel arrangements.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

Indian Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir cancelled due to THIS reason - View entire list HERE
Indian Railways: Trains Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain - Check List
Indian Railways: The water level of the Yamuna Bridge in Old Delhi has risen above the danger level due to heavy rains and flooding. In order to ensure passenger safety in the mountainous areas, it has been decided to cancel, divert, and change the terminal of numerous trains, with the decision taking effect on September 4.

The list of cancelled trains are as follows:  

  • (12036) Delhi-Tanakpur Express, scheduled to depart Delhi on September 4, Cancelled.
  • (05194) Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan-Chhapra Special cancelled on September 10, 17, and 24.
  • (05193) Chhapra-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Special cancelled on September 10, 17, and 24.
  • (12208) Jammutavi-Kathgodam Express cancelled on September 9, 16, 23, 30, and 7, 14, 21, 28. 
  • (12207) Kathgodam-Jammutvi  Express cancelled on September 9, 16, 23, 30, and 7, 14, 21, 28.
  • (12209) Kanpur Central-Kathgodam Express canceled on September 8, 15, 22, 29, and 9, 16, 23, and 30.
  • (12210) Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express canceled on September 8, 15, 22, 29, and 9, 16, 23, and 30.
  • (14611) Ghazipur City-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express canceled on September 5, 12, 19, 26, and 4, 11, 18, 25.
  • (14612) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ghazipur City Express canceled on September 5, 12, 19, 26, and 4, 11, 18, 25.

Waterlogging on rails, landslides, signal problems, or decreased visibility are some of the reasons why heavy rains frequently result in train cancellations, delays, or rescheduling. A number of trains have been canceled due to the severe rainfall and waterlogging on railway tracks. Before making travel any plans, passengers are asked to use the railway's website or app or visit the closest station to check the most recent updates.

