Indian Railways takes THIS big decision on Vande Bharat Express, details here

Headlines

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

HomeIndia

India

Indian Railways takes THIS big decision on Vande Bharat Express, details here

Indian Railways is currently operating four pairs of trains under Tejas Express services, which was launched three years ago.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 11:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, is going to be renamed now. Vande Bharat Express will be run as Tejas Express from February 15 to March 31.

In 2019, the first indigenously built semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter dated February 10, Northern Railway stated, "The Railway Board has given permission to run the New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat) from February 15 to March 31.'

A Northern Railway official said that the train will be operated only by the Indian Railways and there will be no difference in fares.

Indian Railways is currently operating four pairs of trains under Tejas Express services, which was launched three years ago.

Two of these, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Karmali Tejas Express and Chennai Egmore-Madurai Junction Tejas Express are run by Indian Railways.

While the other two Tejas trains, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, are operated by IRCTC.

With the inclusion of the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express as Tejas Express, Indian Railways will now operate three Tejas Express trains.

Modi dedicated the Vande Bharat Express to the nation on February 15, 2019, and began its commercial operations from New Delhi to Varanasi two days later.

It covers the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours. It operates on all days of the week except Mondays and Thursdays. It has 16 air-conditioned coaches.

The train is equipped with superior features, including high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that automatically adjusts the temperature it occurs.

Railways started another Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Katra on October 5, 2019.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I love a saree...': Alia Bhatt reveals why she ditched lehenga at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

ODI World Cup 2023: Why Shubman Gill not playing in India vs Australia match today

Meet 24-year-old medalist, who worked as waiter and earned just Rs 3000 monthly, ended up winning bronze in Asian Games

'BJP to get record victory this time': CM Shivraj Chouhan shows confidence ahead of MP assembly polls 2023

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE