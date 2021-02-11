Indian Railways takes THIS big decision on Vande Bharat Express, details here

Indian Railways is currently operating four pairs of trains under Tejas Express services, which was launched three years ago.

Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, is going to be renamed now. Vande Bharat Express will be run as Tejas Express from February 15 to March 31.

In 2019, the first indigenously built semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter dated February 10, Northern Railway stated, "The Railway Board has given permission to run the New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat) from February 15 to March 31.'

A Northern Railway official said that the train will be operated only by the Indian Railways and there will be no difference in fares.

Indian Railways is currently operating four pairs of trains under Tejas Express services, which was launched three years ago.

Two of these, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Karmali Tejas Express and Chennai Egmore-Madurai Junction Tejas Express are run by Indian Railways.

While the other two Tejas trains, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, are operated by IRCTC.

With the inclusion of the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express as Tejas Express, Indian Railways will now operate three Tejas Express trains.

Modi dedicated the Vande Bharat Express to the nation on February 15, 2019, and began its commercial operations from New Delhi to Varanasi two days later.

It covers the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours. It operates on all days of the week except Mondays and Thursdays. It has 16 air-conditioned coaches.

The train is equipped with superior features, including high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that automatically adjusts the temperature it occurs.

Railways started another Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Katra on October 5, 2019.