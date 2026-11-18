Indian Railways has strengthened crowd management at major stations in Bihar and deployed additional staff and special trains to handle the rush of passengers returning after the festivals.

The arrangements have been put in place across key railway zones following directions from the Railway Board. (ANI Photo)

Indian Railways has introduced additional crowd management measures and special train services to manage the heavy rush of passengers returning from Bihar after the festivals.

The arrangements have been put in place across key railway zones following directions from the Railway Board. The focus is on ensuring safe boarding, reducing congestion on platforms and providing assistance to passengers at busy stations.

Continuous High-Level Monitoring

The Union Minister for Railways is continuously monitoring the real-time passenger movement and operational preparedness across the network. Taking direct stock of the ground situation, the Railway Minister conducted detailed reviews of crowd management and passenger amenities at major originating and transit hubs in Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Rajendra Nagar, Darbhanga, and Danapur.

Coordinated Zonal Action

In alignment with Railway Board instructions, the North Eastern Railway (NER), North Central Railway (NCR), and Northern Railway (NR) are actively executing synchronized operational plans to seamlessly handle the heavy influx of returning passengers. Dedicated teams have been deployed to regulate platform entry, manage train punctuality, and operate special unreserved and reserved trains as per real-time demand.

Enhanced Ground Arrangements & Holding Areas

1. Dedicated Holding Areas: Spacious, well-equipped holding areas have been set up at multiple high-footfall stations to prevent overcrowding on platforms. These zones are fitted with adequate seating, drinking water, sanitation facilities, public address systems, and clear signage for train departures.

2. Special Focus on Udhna: Recognizing the heavy passenger volume toward western industrial hubs, special crowd-regulation and passenger facilitation arrangements have been reinforced at Udhna railway station to ensure orderly dispersal and safe boarding/deboarding.

3. Security & Assistance: Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, along with commercial staff and medical teams, have been deployed round-the-clock at foot overbridges, entry/exit gates, and circulating areas to assist senior citizens, women, and children.

Railways appeals to passengers to follow safety rules

Indian Railways has urged passengers to cooperate with railway staff and follow safety instructions at stations.

The measures are intended to reduce congestion and ensure a smoother journey for passengers travelling during the ongoing post-festival rush.