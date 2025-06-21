The Indian Railways have taken a big step to revise rules in waiting list tickets to avoid overcrowding and offer smooth experience in traveling.

Taking a big decision to improve ticketing system and offer smooth traveling experience to passengers the Indian Railways has taken a major to overhaul ticketing system. Under this new system, the waiting list tickets would now be restricted, which will reduce overcrowding at the stations and curtail confusion over status of the tickets. The new policy will limit the number of waiting list tickets to 25 per cent of the total seating capacity of all trains. The decision is made for all kinds of coaches and berths in the entire passenger fleet of trains.

New rules in waiting list tickets in trains

This means that the waiting list tickets will constitute only 25 per cent of the total number of berths in all categories in trains across India. So now passengers will have to be quick if they have to book the tickets as they now have reduced hopes of getting their tickets booked after the reduction in the number of waiting list tickets. However, this will be useful in more ways as it will help reduce the congestion of people and remove confusion over ticket status.

The new policy has come into force in major railway zones across the country this week. The Ministry of Railways said that the revised waiting list will be implemented across all train classes, including AC First Class, AC Second, AC Third, Sleeper, and Chair Car. The policy also includes seats in reserved quotas meant for senior citizens, women, and differently-abled passengers, making sure that there is a uniformity in the seating arrangement.

Until now, different railway zones have been implementing different norms for providing waiting list tickets for trains running long distances. Presently, waiting list tickets issued for seats in the AC coaches are up to 300 and 400 in sleeper coaches. The problems which the waiting list ticket holders face presently are that they end up in overcrowding, conflict and confusion due to the hope of finding a berth. The new policy will remove such problems.