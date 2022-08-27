Indian Railways: Stunning train routes with Vistadome coaches, step-by-step guide for booking at irctc.co.in

Photo: Ministry of Railways

The Himalayan West Bengal line, the Araku Valley line in Andhra Pradesh, the Mangaluru-Bengaluru line, the Kalka Shimla Rail, the Mumbai-Goa route, etc. all take passengers through beautiful parts of India. Along these lines, the Indian Railways launched the Vistadome carriages to entice tourists to ride the trains around the country. Each coach is equipped with every convenience a traveller could want. Presently, 33 Vistadome cars are attached to various train sets.

A ride on a Vistadome coach is unlike any other, with comfortable seats that can be rotated around 180 degrees, a glass dome with anti-glare displays, and enormous windows through which passengers can take in the scenery while staying connected via Wi-Fi. A number of customers remain unsure about where and how to purchase Vistadome caoches rail tickets.

Here’s is how you can book Vistadome coach tickets –

Visit IRCTC Website: www.irctc.co.in

Enter your username, password, and captcha to log in

After logging in, enter information such as the station to and from, and the date of the journey.

To book Vistadome coaches, select AC Chair Car or Executive Chair Car in the Class section. All other classes should be unchecked

Upon filling out these details, you will see the train ticket fare details

Under the availability option, click the "Book Now" button to book Vistadome train tickets

Passenger Details, Booking and Payment options will be displayed on the next page

The Vistadome AC coach base rate is 1.1 times that of the executive class base ticket on Shatabdi Express, as stated in a circular issued by Indian Railways. Other fees, including as the reservation fee, superfast charge, Goods and Services Tax (GST), etc., that are relevant to the EC class will be assessed independently.

No discounts are available for the Vistadome coach ticket; the full cost applies to all customers. A distance of 50 kilometres or less will incur a fee. Children under the age of 12 are permitted to ride for free on Vistadome coaches. Vistadome coaches are subject to the same cancellation and refund policies as the Executive Class.