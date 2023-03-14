Indian Railways shocker: Drunk TT urinates on woman passenger's head inside train | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Sunday night, another pee-gate episode occurred aboard the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata. A drunk TT deployed on the train allegedly urinated on a woman who was travelling with her husband. On Monday morning in Charbagh, the husband managed to grab the TT when the wife raised the alarm and gave him to the GRP.

Following this, the TT was detained by GRP and taken into custody. According to media reports, the accused was inebriated when he performed the shameful act, Navbharat Times reported. Rajesh, a resident of Amritsar, was travelling in the A-1 coach of the Akal Takht Express with his wife, according to Inspector GRP Charbagh Navratna Gautam.

Around midnight, the woman was sleeping on her seat when this incident happened. TT Munna Kumar of Bihar reportedly urinated on the woman's head. After this, passengers gathered and grabbed the TT, when the woman alerted everyone. TT was allegedly drunk at the moment, according to witnesses. Munna has reportedly been placed in judicial prison after Rajesh's complaint against him, according to Navratna Gautam.

A similar incident occurred on a flight a few months ago when a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. Afterwards, Shankar Mishra, an Indian working in America, was detained and given a 4-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft. Another recent incident had a drunk man urinating on a passenger sitting next to him on an American Airlines trip from New York to Delhi. Following that, the traveller was arrested at IGI Airport.

