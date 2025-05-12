Effective May 13, the train's schedule has been revised to include an additional stop at Datia railway station on a trial basis, until further notice.

The 47th Vande Bharat Express train has revised its stoppage schedule. The train runs from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Khajuraho and back, covering 659 km in 8 hours and 20 minutes. Initially, it stopped at six stations: Agra Cantonment, Gwalior, Jhansi (V LakshmiBai), Lalitpur Junction, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur (MCS). Starting May 13, the train will also stop at Datia railway station on a trial basis.

47th Vande Bharat Express train runs on Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin route.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, India's 47th Vande Bharat train, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Ahmedabad on March 12, 2024. This semi-high-speed train is operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone. Designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the train runs on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho route, covering a distance of approximately 660 kilometres in 8 hours and 20 minutes, making it the fastest train on this route.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express (train number 22469/22470) previously stopped at six stations: Agra Cantonment, Gwalior, Jhansi (V Lakshmi Bai), Lalitpur Junction, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur (MCS). Effective May 13, the train's schedule has been revised to include an additional stop at Datia railway station on a trial basis, until further notice.



The national transporter has revised the timing of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Key changes include:- Train 22469: Arrival in Gwalior at 19:28 hrs

- Train 22470:

Arrival at Jhansi (V Lakshmi Bai) at 10:30 hrs

Arrival at Tikamgarh at 12:21 hrs

The train, numbered 22470/22469, operates six days a week, except Mondays, with stops at Agra Cantonment, Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur Junction, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. With a maximum permissible speed of 160 km/h, the Vande Bharat Express showcases India's growing engineering capabilities and commitment to modernizing its rail infrastructure.