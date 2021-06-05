Indian Railways resumes 24 special passenger trains from today - Full list here

With COVID-19 daily cases coming down, the Indian Railways has resumed the operations of 24 special passenger trains from June 5 and June 6. These trains were suspended due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

The East Central Railway issued a notification on Friday that it is restoring the operations of passenger special trains from Saturday. There will be no changes in the timings, stoppages, and routes of these trains.

Along with this, there will also not be any changes in the fares of these trains. There will be strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines, and passengers will be mandated to abide by them, the railways informed.

The Railways has also decided to run some summer special trains. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter on Friday and informed about the summer special trains.

In view of the convenience of the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, summer special train service is being started between Gorakhpur-Panvel, Delhi-Gorakhpur, and Chhapra-Panvel.

Trains resuming from June 5

Darbhanga-Harnagar-Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special Train (05591/05592)

Darbhanga-Jhanjharpur DEMU Passenger Special Train (05579)

Saharsa-Badhra Kothi-Saharsa DEMU Passenger Special Train (05230/05229)

Badhra Kothi-Bamankhi-Badhara Kothi DEMU Passenger Special Train (05238/05237)

Fatuha-Rajgir- Fatuha MEMU Passenger Special Train (03224/03223)

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Dildarnagar-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Passenger Special (03641/03642)

Dildarnagar-Tarighat-Dildarnagar Passenger Special Train (03647/03648)

Gaya-Kiul-Gaya MEMU Passenger Special (03356/03355)

Vaishali-Sonpur-Vaishali DEMU Passenger Special Train (05519/05520)

Sonpur-Katihar MEMU Passenger Special Train (03368)

Samastipur-Katihar MEMU Passenger Special Train (03316)

Sonpur-Chapra-Sonpur MEMU Passenger Special Train (05247/05248)

Trains resuming from June 6

Jhanjharpur-Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special Train (05580)

Katihar-Sonpur MEMU Passenger Special Train (03367)

Katihar-Samastipur MEMU Passenger Special Train (03315)