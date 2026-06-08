Indian Railways PRS Upgrade from August: What will change? AI waitlist, faster bookings & key details inside

Indian Railways will roll out a new AI-powered Passenger Reservation System from August, replacing the decades-old platform with a faster, more efficient booking system featuring improved capacity and AI-based waitlist predictions.

Indian Railways is set to begin a major upgrade of its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) from August, introducing a faster, more advanced platform with improved booking capacity, AI-based waitlist predictions, and a smoother ticketing experience for passengers across the country.

A major upgrade after decades:

The new reservation system will slowly replace the existing PRS platform, which has been around since 1986. This upgrade is basically meant for dealing with the rising demand for train ticket bookings and also to make the overall system performance better, without causing any major disruption to passenger services during the whole transition period.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw checked the project progress at Rail Bhawan and then instructed the officials to make sure the rollout happens in a smooth way. During the review meeting, senior railway officials were present too, along with Ministers of State V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu, as well.

Modern system for faster bookings:

The upgraded PRS has been put together using modern technology to boost booking capacity in a big way and also cut down delays when things get busy at peak hours. Indian Railways is expecting the system to give a steadier and more capable experience to millions of everyday users who rely on online ticketing platforms to plan their travel. Right now, roughly 88% of railway tickets get booked digitally, which shows the shift towards online travel services is steadily growing.

AI-powered features for passengers:

One of the key highlights of the new system is the use of artificial intelligence to somehow improve passenger convenience. The upgraded platform will come with AI-powered waitlist prediction tools that estimate the chances of a ticket getting confirmed, kind of like a small crystal ball. Railways have said that the accuracy of these predictions has improved quite a bit, so passengers can plan their journeys more smoothly and avoid a bunch of uncertainty while booking tickets.

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Digital push with RailOne app:

The upgrade sits inside Indian Railways' broader digital transformation strategy a bit more than people think. The RailOne app, launched in July 2025, has already passed 3.5 crore downloads and it is used commonly for booking, cancellations, train tracking, complaints, and other services as well. Typically, Indian Railways handles around 9.29 lakh tickets every day via its digital platforms, which include reserved and unreserved ticketing too.