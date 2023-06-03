Search icon
Indian Railways: Passengers can change journey dates for free without cancelling tickets, here's how

Indian Railways introduces hassle-free ticket date modification, no extra charge, and increased convenience.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Indian Railways, a lifeline for millions of commuters every day, has implemented a rule that offers flexibility and convenience to passengers. This rule allows you to alter your journey date without the hassle of ticket cancellation, and the best part is, it comes at no extra charge.

Picture this: you've meticulously planned your trip well in advance, booking your train ticket with excitement. However, as the travel date approaches, unforeseen circumstances arise, causing your plans to change. In such situations, the need to cancel your ticket can be an inconvenience.

Indian Railways has devised a solution to alleviate this burden. You now have the option to modify the travel time of your ticket without the need for cancellation. All you need to do is surrender your confirmed ticket at the reservation counter approximately 48 hours before the train's scheduled departure.

Once you've submitted your ticket, you can request a new travel date. Additionally, if you desire, there's an opportunity to upgrade your ticket to a higher class. The application process is straightforward. Upon receiving your request, Indian Railways will make the necessary changes to both your travel date and class.

Changing the date incurs no additional charge. However, should you choose to change your class, the fare adjustment will be based on the tariff of the upgraded class. With to this convenient procedure, altering your travel plans will become hassle-free.

