Indian Railways offering apprenticeship under ICF Chennai, apply @icf.indianrailways.gov.in

In promising news for government job aspirants, the Indian Railways is offering an apprenticeship for a number of different posts under the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai at their official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Interested candidates seeking the apprenticeship can head over to the official website and apply for the posts before June 24, 2019.

How to apply for the Indian Railways apprenticeship under ICF, Chennai:

1. Go to the official website of the ICF - icf.indianrailways.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Apprenticeship 2019' link.

3. Fill out the form clearly and submit the details.

Keep in mind that the online applications have to be filled before 5 PM on June 24, 2019.

For more details, here are the requirements for apprenticeship recruitment:

1. For applying to the posts of Fitter, Electrician, and Machinist: The applicant must have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in Maths and Science. For applicants who are ex-ITI (Industrial Training Institute), they must also have a National Trade Certificate issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

2. For applying to the posts of Carpenter, Painter, and Welder: The applicant must have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in general. For applicants who are ex-ITI (Industrial Training Institute), they must also have a National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT.

3. For applying to the posts of Programming and System Admin Assistant: The applicant must have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in general. For applicants who are ex-ITI (Industrial Training Institute), they must also have a National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.