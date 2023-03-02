Search icon
Indian Railways: No announcements at this central railway station, digital screens to be used for information

Indian railway station goes silent, adds digital screens for passenger information.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

The Dr. MGR Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai, India, has become the country's first silent railway station. The announcement system, which was traditionally used to inform passengers about the movement of trains, has been stopped at this station. Instead, large digital screens displaying the arrival and departure of trains in Tamil, Hindi, and English have been installed at all three entry points of the station. The concourse area is covered with digital boards of 40-60 inches, while Braille navigation maps and sign language videos have been provided at the main entrance to assist the disabled.

According to the Chennai Railway Division, the PA system will continue to be used for suburban trains. However, no audio will be played at this station, even in commercials. Passenger information centers, staffed by railway personnel, will guide the passengers. The officials have been instructed to ensure that all visual display boards are in working order. Based on the experience of railway passengers, several additional improvements have been made to these facilities. As part of the station's redevelopment, large display boards will be installed at the entry points, and inquiry counters will be increased.

The move has been praised by many as a step towards a more inclusive railway system, especially for people with disabilities who often face difficulties in navigating public transport systems. The installation of Braille navigation maps and sign language videos at the main entrance is a commendable effort towards making the railway station more accessible. However, some have expressed concerns that the lack of an announcement system may cause confusion and inconvenience to passengers, especially those who are not familiar with the language displayed on the digital screens.

The silent railway station initiative is a practical step towards modernizing the Indian Railways system and making it more efficient and inclusive. While it may take some time for passengers to adjust to the new system, it is an important step towards creating a more accessible and user-friendly railway system for all.

