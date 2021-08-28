Indian Railways news: Know these rules before you cancel confirmed ticket to avoid losing money

We all travel by train yet many of us are not aware of all the rules and regulations by IRCTC regarding ticket booking, ticket cancellation or a money refund, and such other things. If you have reserved a seat for yourself on a train but now have to cancel that reservation for some reason, then this information will be of great help to you.

Today we give some important information regarding the ticket cancellation that one must know to avoid any loss of money.

The timings for the cancellation of a ticket is very important. If you cancel a booked confirm ticket 30 minutes before the departure of the train, you will get some refund of the value of the ticket, but if you cancel a confirmed ticket within 30 minutes of the train departure then you will not get any refund for your money.

Know how much refund you will get

Cancellation charges vary according to the reservation class and timing. The complete information about how much refund you will get on cancellation of a confirmed ticket can be checked on the website - erail.in. There is a refund section on the home page of erail.in, in which complete guidelines for refund are given. You can get all the information by visiting here.

Timing is crucial

According to the rules of Indian Railways, if you have a confirmed ticket but due to some reason want to cancel the reserved ticket and the train will leave in less than four hours time, then you will lose on a lot of money.

If there are more than four hours left for the train to depart then you can get up to a 50% refund. That is, if you want to cancel the ticket, then take special care of the time.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled between 12 hours to 48 hours before the departure of the train, then the Railways will charge a minimum of 25% of the ticket value on each passenger or Rs 60 per passenger in case of cancellation of the ticket, whichever is higher.

Second class ticket cancellation rules

Cancellation charges for confirmed tickets in different classes are different. If your confirmed ticket is cancelled 48 hours before the train departure, then the cancellation charges will be different for different class tickets.

On cancellation of the second class ticket, Rs 60 per passenger, Rs 120 on a second class sleeper, Rs 180 on AC-3, Rs 200 on AC-2, and Rs 240 on first AC executive class is deducted.

If you have made a reservation in sleeper class and your ticket is in the waiting list or RAC then you will have to cancel the ticket 30 minutes before the departure of the train.

For cancellation of a ticket before 30 minutes of the departure of the train, railways charges Rs 60 per passenger.