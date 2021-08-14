Indian Railways news: You can transfer your confirmed train ticket to someone else, here is how to do it

The Indian Railways has allowed passengers to transfer their confirmed tickets to anyone in need if they are not able to travel due to personal reasons.

You can give your ticket to anyone who is in need. Let us brief you about this important feature.

People make sudden plans and because of this, they also have to cancel their old plans. Sometimes it is difficult to cancel plans, especially when bookings have been made. But if you have been worried about your train tickets, then smile and stop worrying as you can transfer your ticket to someone else.

The Indian Railways has given this facility of transferring tickets to its passengers, who are in habit of cancelling their plans. Notably, this is an old facility but only a few know about it. Therefore, we will tell you about this feature and how you can avail of it.

Confirmed tickets can be transferred by a passenger to his family members including mother, father, sister, brother and daughter, son. But for this, you need to generate a request 24 hours before the departure of the train. After generating the request, the passenger’s name will be cut off on the tickets and the name of the person in whose name the ticket has been transferred will be used.

Condition: 24 hours in advance

If the passenger is a government employee who is going on his duty, then a request can be made 24 hours before the departure of the train. His tickets will be transferred to the person for whom the request had been generated.

In the case of people going to weddings, then the travel agent has to generate a request 48 hours before with all mandatory documents. This is also available for NCC cadets. You can avail this facility online.

Can only be transferred once

As per the Indian Railways, this transfer facility can be used only once. This means, if a passenger has transferred his tickets to someone, then he can’t change it. The ticket cannot be transferred further.

Steps to transfer your ticket to someone else:

Step 1: Get a hardcopy of your confirmed ticket. (Printout)Step 2: Go to the nearest railway station, visit the reservation counter.Step 3: ID proof the person in whose name the ticket has to be transferred, must be carried. It can include Aadhaar or Voting ID.Step 4: Now, you can apply for a ticket transfer over the counter.