Indian Railways news: Here's how someone else can travel on train ticket reserved in your name

If you have a booked a train ticket but are somehow unable to go, your ticket will not be wasted because the Railways have provided a special service that allows you to switch your ticket to any member of a family or to anybody else.

Railway travellers frequently confront the difficulty of being unable to commute after purchasing a ticket; in this case, they must cancel the ticket and buy a different ticket for the passenger who will travel in their place. Nonetheless, getting a guaranteed ticket is quite challenging. And as a solution to this, railways provide this service for customers. Despite the fact that this service has been available for quite some time, few people are aware of it.

Transfer your ticket to family members

A passenger's booked ticket can be transferred to any other family member, including his father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, and wife. The passenger must request this at least 24 hours prior to the train leaving. Then after, the passenger's name is removed from the reservation and replaced with the identity of the person to whom the ticket has been given.

Request must be made in advance

If the passenger is a government employee on his way to work, they can request that their ticket be switched to the other person for whom the request has been made in 24 hours prior train leaves. If it is a case of wedding, then the wedding planner must apply 48 hours in advance with the relevant paperwork. This service is also available online. NCC cadets have access to this facility as well.

Process of Transferring Train ticket