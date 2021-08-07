Indian Railways news: 8 Special trains to run for Ganesh Chaturthi, bookings begin soon - Important dates and routes

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. Maharashtra amongst all states is known to celebrate it in the best way.

Large crowds are attracted to the cities in Maharashtra during this festival. It doesn't seem like a problem every year but this year due to COVID-19 the Indian Railways have decided to run special trains that will cater for the need of people making travel easy for them.

The Western Railway took to Twitter to make this announcement. They said that the special trains service will begin from September 3 and the booking for the same will begin from August 11 so that there is no last-minute rush.

The tweet also said, "For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush Ganapati Utsav, Western Railway has decided to operate 38 trips of 8 special trains at a special fare."

Citizens who are looking to book a ticket can log on to Indian Railways official website: irctc.co.in. Keep in mind that only those who will be allowed to travel who will already have a confirmed ticket and will follow covid appropriate behaviour.

Western Railway train routes:

-4 Trips: Mumbai Central – Surathkal – Mumbai Central

-6 Trips: Mumbai Central – Margao – Mumbai Central

-6 Trips: Bandra Terminus – Margao – Bandra Terminus

-4 Trips: Bandra Terminus – Spade – Bandra Terminus

-4 Trips: Bandra Terminus – Margao – Bandra Terminus