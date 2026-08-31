Indian Railways' New Update: Vande Bharat timings from Varanasi revised for Ranchi, Deoghar trains; Check details here

Indian Railways has revised the schedule of two Vande Bharat Express trains. Check the new timings before you travel.

Indian Railways has revised the timings of two Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, effective September 2, 2026. Passengers should check the new schedule for the Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar routes before travelling.

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat new timing

The 49th Vande Bharat service in the nation is the Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, train numbers 20888 and 20887. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, and started commercial operation on March 18, 2024. It is operated and maintained by South Eastern Railway. The train runs every day except Tuesday. It covers 536 km in 7 hours and 50 minutes. During its journey, it stops at eight stations - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Northern Railway has updated the departure time for train number 20888 from Varanasi, changing it from 4:05 pm to 3:55 pm starting September 2, a 10-minute earlier departure. There are no timing changes for stations beyond Varanasi. The train offers two seating options: AC Chair Car at Rs 1,470 and Executive Chair Car at Rs 2,695 for the journey to Ranchi.

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Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat new timing

The Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, train number 22500, is the second train. Northern Railway Zone is in charge of this train.It has also been rescheduled. The train currently leaves Varanasi around 6:20 a.m. From September 2, 2026, it will depart at 6:10 am, 10 minutes earlier than the previous schedule. Officials claimed there will be no modification in the train's timetables at stations beyond Varanasi. Passengers going on both trains have been encouraged to check the amended timetable and plan their journey appropriately.