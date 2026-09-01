Indian Railways New Update: Rs 170 crore Kavach 4.0 approved for remaining 712 Rkm of Moradabad division; check details here

Indian Railways approved Rs 170 crore for Kavach 4.0 on remaining 712 Rkm of Moradabad Division to enhance train safety.

Indian Railways has allocated Rs 170 crore for the installation of Kavach 4.0 on 712 Route Kilometres of the Moradabad Division under Northern Railway. This initiative aims to enhance safety infrastructure through the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, providing an advanced safety layer for train operations in these areas.

What is Kavach and its benefits?

The Automatic Train Protection system Kavach was created domestically with the goal of improving operating safety. Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) is prevented by the system, which also automatically applies brakes to prevent dangerous situations, regulates train speed in emergency situations, and dramatically lowers the chance of collisions. The project is a component of Indian Railways' larger strategy to update train protection and signalling systems and increase Kavach coverage throughout its network.

Kavach rollout and budget utilisation

As of July 2026, Indian Railways has spent over Rs 1.14 lakh crore, or 39% of its budget for the financial year 2026-27, totalling Rs 1,14,973 crore from a budget of Rs 2,93,030 crore. Furthermore, Kavach Version 4.0 has been implemented across 2,633 route kilometres, notably on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors. The Indian government plans to deploy Kavach Ver. 4.0 extensively across Indian Railways, focusing on 21,794 route kilometres, including all major sections such as the Golden Quadrilateral, Golden Diagonal, and High Density Network.

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Key components of the programme include 11,547 km of optical fibre cable, 1,721 telecom towers, data centres at 1,009 stations, trackside equipment for 7,726 route kilometres, and Kavach systems installed in 6,290 locomotives. Plans also exist to equip an additional 7,190 locomotives and 1,200 EMU/MEMU trains with the system.