Indian Railways: New summer special train to run from Anand Vihar Terminal to Chhapra Court from June 18

The Indian Railways is introducing a summer special train for passenger convenience. The train with the number 05101/05102 will operate between Anand Vihar Terminal and Chhapra Court. Departing from Chhapra Court at 8:00 am on June 18, 2023, train number 05101 will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 5:00 am the following day. In the return direction, train number 05102 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 7:00 am on June 19, 2023, and arrive at Chhapra Court at 4:40 am the next day.

The train will make stops at various stations including Marhaura, Masrakh, Dighwa Dubowli, Sidhwalia, Thawe, Tamkuhi Road, Padrauna, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur Jn, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda Jn, Burhwal, Sitapur Jn, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad. Passengers residing in these cities can take advantage of this summer special train service.

Please note that Delhi PRS services will be temporarily suspended for three and a half hours from 11:45 pm on June 18, 2023, to 3:15 am on June 19, 2023. This includes services such as reservation, cancellation, charting, inquiry, counter service, internet booking, and EDR services. The suspension is due to online database work, so travelers are advised to plan accordingly.

In light of the Biparjoy storm, the Railways has canceled 99 trains to and from Gujarat. Additionally, 39 trains have been halted before reaching their destinations, while 38 trains have been rescheduled to depart from the next stations.

