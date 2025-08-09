Twitter
Indian Railways makes train travel cheaper this festive season! offers 20% discount on ticket booking; check rules here

It clarified that the advance reservation period (ARP), which is October 13 to October 26, will not be applicable for booking the return journey.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

To manage the surge in passengers during festivals in the later part of the year, the Railway Ministry on Saturday announced a scheme offering a 20 per cent discount on tickets booked for travel between October 13-26 and return from November 17 to December 1 on the same train.

The discount will be on tickets booked from August 14, and the rebate will not be applicable on flexi fare trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duranto, etc.

"Booking start date shall be 14.08.2025 for the ARP (Advance Reservation Period) date 13th October 2025," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

"Onward ticket shall be booked first for the train start date between 13th October 2025 and 26th October 2025 and subsequently return journey ticket shall be booked by using connecting journey feature for the train start date between 17th November and 1st December 2025," it added.

It clarified that the advance reservation period (ARP), which is October 13 to October 26, will not be applicable for booking the return journey.

"Under this scheme, rebates shall be applicable when booked for both onward and return journey for the same set of passengers. Passenger details of return journey will be same as of onward journey," it said.

"The above booking shall be permissible only for confirmed tickets in both directions. Total rebates of 20% shall be granted on base fare of return journey only," the Ministry added.

It stated that booking under this scheme shall be for the same class and same origin-destination pair for both the onward and return journey.

"No refund of fare shall be permissible for the tickets booked under this scheme," the press note clarified.

Also read: Now Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 Minutes! PM Modi to Inaugurate THIS expressway on...

 

