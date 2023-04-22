Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IRCTC launches tour package from UP's Ayodhya to Cambodia, check dates, stoppages

A vacation package from Ayodhya to Angkor Wat in Cambodia has been introduced by the Lucknow office of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

IRCTC launches tour package from UP's Ayodhya to Cambodia, check dates, stoppages
Representational Image

The Lucknow office of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package from Ayodhya to Cambodia's Angkor Wat, in which passengers will be taken to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

IRCTC Chief Regional Manager Ajit Kumar Sinha said the package will be for nine nights and 10 days and will cover the Indo-China region of South East Asia, including four major cities of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Sinha added that this yatra will start on May 19 and end on May 28.

(Also Read: Satya Pal Malik vs Delhi Police explained: Was he detained?)

This tour will provide an opportunity to see the ancient Indian cultural connection in South East Asia, he said.

"The places of the visit have religious and historical value, natural beauty along with a cruise ride in Hanoi," Sinha said, adding that more information was available on the IRCTC website. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.