IRCTC launches tour package from UP's Ayodhya to Cambodia, check dates, stoppages

The Lucknow office of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package from Ayodhya to Cambodia's Angkor Wat, in which passengers will be taken to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

IRCTC Chief Regional Manager Ajit Kumar Sinha said the package will be for nine nights and 10 days and will cover the Indo-China region of South East Asia, including four major cities of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Sinha added that this yatra will start on May 19 and end on May 28.

This tour will provide an opportunity to see the ancient Indian cultural connection in South East Asia, he said.

"The places of the visit have religious and historical value, natural beauty along with a cruise ride in Hanoi," Sinha said, adding that more information was available on the IRCTC website.