Indian Railways launches new OTP-based refund process for e-tickets

In an attempt to make the mechanism for a ticket refund more accessible to the general public, the Indian Railways on Tuesday implemented a new One Time Password (OTP) based refund system. According to the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), the step is aimed at making the mechanism for a refund of reserved e-tickets, that have been cancelled or dropped after being fully waitlisted, more transparent and customer-friendly. An OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger. The new system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC authorised agents only.

Under this new process, whenever a ticket booked through authorised IRCTC agent is cancelled by the customer or fully waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP SMS will be sent on Customer/passenger mobile number, which was provided by the customer/passenger to the agent at the time of booking along with the refund amount. The passenger will then be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount.

The OTP based refund process, according to IRCTC, will ensure more transparency in the system to the advantage of the customer. It is a user-friendly facility wherein the passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by the agent on his behalf against the cancelled ticket or the fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

The objective of the scheme is to streamline the cancellation refund process further so that cancellation amount is refunded timely to the customer by the agents.

In order to get the benefit of the scheme, the customer should provide the correct mobile number of one of the passengers to the IRCTC authorised agent at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets. The customer/passenger should also ensure that the agent records their mobile number correctly at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets. It was said that only IRCTC authorised agents are permitted to book reserved rail e-tickets to the customer.

The OTP based refund for cancelled tickets or fully waitlisted dropped tickets will be processed only if the ticket is booked through these IRCTC authorised agents.