Indian Railways have launched a new weekly train service between Gwalior and Bengaluru. The new train, Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express (Train No. 01086) will directly connect Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka benefitting nearly 40 lakh people. The train was flagged off by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gwalior Railway station. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Lal Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present via video link.

About the Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express

The Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express will be the most beneficial for the IT sector workers who needs to be relocated to Bengaluru for work. Nearly lakhs of people from Gwalior and nearby districts who wants to pursue education and career in Bengaluru will now have direct train travel option. This is the most affordable travel from Gwalior to Bengaluru, benficial for people who are not able to afford direct flights or other routes. Gwalior to Bengaluru is a long distance of over 2000 kilometers. The special train Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express, will take approximately 40 hours to cover the 2073 km distance.

Inaugural run

In its inaugural run, the special train departed from Gwalior station at 4 pm on June 26. The train will arrive at the SMVT Bengaluru station at 8:35 am on June 28.

Timings

Departure from SMVT Bengaluru: Every Saturday starting June 29

Departure from Gwalior: Every Thursday starting July 4

Stoppages

The train will pass through many key stations of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It will have 24 halts.

Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bina, Vidisha, Bhopal, Jujharpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Betul, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur (Maharashtra)

Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Kazipet, Kacheguda (Telangana)

Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone (Andhra Pradesh)

Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, and SMVT Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Prices

General fare of the train is Rs 416. The train has 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Class Coaches, 4 AC 3-Tier Coaches, 3 AC Economy Coaches and 2 AC 2-Tier Coaches