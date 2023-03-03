Indian Railways: Know how to get a confirmed railway ticket for Holi holidays

Indian Railway Confirm Ticket Booking: Booking confirmed train tickets during festival season can be a challenge, but there are some tips that can help make the process easier. Here's a guide to booking Indian Railways confirmed tickets during Holi 2023.

When booking train tickets, you have the option to add your name to the travel list. This includes all the people who are going to travel in the train. By adding your name to the list, you increase your chances of getting a confirmed ticket when Tatkal train ticket booking starts.

Tatkal ticket booking:

Indian Railways provides a Tatkal ticket booking facility. To add your name to the travel list, go to "My Profile" on your IRCTC account and select "Master List." Enter the names of all the people who are traveling with you. Once the list is updated, you can book an AC Tatkal ticket from 10:00 am, while sleeper class (SL) ticket booking starts from 11:00 am.

How to book tatkal ticket:

To book a Tatkal ticket, create an account on the IRCTC website or mobile app. You'll need an email address and mobile number to do so. Once logged in, click on "Plan My Journey" and select the date, train, and category of ticket. When the train list appears, select the Tatkal quota. After selecting the train and class, check whether the seat is available or not. If it is, click "Book Now" and enter your name, age, gender, and berth preference. Then, enter your mobile number and verification code. Select how you want to pay and complete the transaction. You can take a printout of your e-ticket after the payment is complete.

Booking confirmed train tickets during Holi 2023 may seem challenging, but by following these simple tips, you can increase your chances of getting a confirmed ticket. So, book your tickets in advance and enjoy a hassle-free journey with Indian Railways.

Read more: