Indian Railways issues guidelines for 'Shramik Special' trains amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Indian Railways on Sunday issued guidelines for the operation of 'Shramik Special Trains' which are being used to transport migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different parts of the country.

According to the guidelines, railways will print train tickets to the required destination as per the number of passengers dictated by the originating state. Thereafter, the state government will hand over the tickets to the passengers, and the ticket fare collected will be handed over to the state authority.

The guidelines issued by the railways are:

1. It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face masks.

2. The originating state would provide requisite security personnel at the designated railway station to ensure that only those passengers given permission by the state to travel are given tickets.

3. Arrangements should be made by the state government for drinking water and food packets for the passengers.

4. Social distancing and other safety measures should be maintained in trains and at stations.

5. For train journeys which take beyond 12 hours, a meal will be provided by the Railways.

6. State government should make adequate arrangements for screening, and quarantine of passengers who arrive t their destinations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines allowing special trains, and buses for the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places.

The MHA order allows stranded people in different parts of the country during the lockdown, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.It had said buses used for transport of such groups of stranded people will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and UTs for their movement, the MHA said.