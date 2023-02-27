Search icon
IRCTC launches 8-day Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra tour package, check ticket prices, occupancy, itinerary

The package includes on-board and off-board meals (veg only) in quality restaurants. Travel Insurance for the passengers is covered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

IRCTC launches the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra tour itinerary which visits some of the well-known locations connected to the life of the Indian Constitution's architect as part of the "Dekho Apna Desh" campaign on 14th April 2023. 

Ambedkar, the person responsible for crafting one of the biggest constitutions in history, has consistently battled for the rights of Dalits and other oppressed groups, including the abolition of untouchability.

The Ministry of Railways and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is running Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on several theme-based circuits around India as part of the "Dekho Apna Desh" campaign.

(Also Read: Delhi, UP, Bihar, MP, Jammu and Kashmir: IRCTC launches special trains during Holi 2023, check full list here)

The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will set out on its inaugural voyage from New Delhi in April 2023. The proposed 7 nights and 8 days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train starts from New Delhi and ends in Gaya. 

Ticket price:
The ticket price for the tour package starts from 21,650. Single-ticket price will be Rs 29,440 and with Child (5-11) will be 20,380. 

Seat occupancy:
A total number of 600 seats are available on the train. 

Itinerary:

  • The first halt is Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb. 
  • The train then stops at Nagpur Railway Station, where visitors can go to Deekshabhoomi, a Navayana Buddhist shrine.
  • The Sanchi-bound train leaves Nagpur. Visits to the titular stupa and other Buddhist sites are included in Sanchi sightseeing tours.
  • Varanasi is the next stop along with a trip to Sarnath and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after Sanchi.
  • The tourists will then be transported to Gaya, the last stop before arriving at the sacred site of Bodhgaya to see the well-known Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries.
  • The other significant Buddhist sites, Rajgir and Nalanda, would also be accessible by road. New Delhi will serve as the tour's final destination.
  • At the stops in Delhi, Mathura, and Agra Cantt, tourists will have the opportunity to board and disembark the train. 
