In a major development, Indian Railways has tightened the rules for booking seats or berths under the Emergency Quota (EQ) following an incident of attempted unauthorized access. In response, the Ministry of Railways has directed all 17 railway zones not to entertain EQ reservation requests from travel agents. This move aims to prevent misuse and ensure adherence to guidelines issued in 2011, which outline the procedure for releasing EQ accommodations. The Ministry emphasizes strict compliance with these guidelines, especially when complaints of misuse arise, to maintain the integrity of the EQ system.

1. Requests must be signed by a Gazetted Officer: Written requests for EQ accommodations must be signed by a high-ranking government official.

2. Additional details required: The signing officer must provide their name, designation, phone number, and a passenger's mobile number.

3. No requests from travel agents: EQ reservations cannot be requested by travel agents.

4. Maintaining a register: Details of EQ requests must be recorded in a register, including journey details and the source of the request.

5. Verification and accountability: The person signing the request is responsible for ensuring the credentials of the travelling party.

6. Periodic inspections: Railway officials will conduct inspections of PRS centres to prevent illegal activities and touting.

7. Record-keeping: Requisition slips will be kept on record for three months from the date of the journey.

Also, the existing guidelines for Emergency Quota allotment must be followed strictly.

