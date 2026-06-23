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Indian Railways increases penalty for carrying prohibited goods; check list of items

Railways new penalty rules 2026 for passengers: Indian Railways has introduced a new rule relating to penalty, under which people found carrying prohibited or offensive goods on trains would be liable to pay a heavy fine.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:11 PM IST

Indian Railways increases penalty for carrying prohibited goods; check list of items
Indian Railways has increased penalty for carrying prohibited goods
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Railways new penalty rules 2026 for passengers: Indian Railways has introduced a new rule relating to penalty, under which people found carrying prohibited or offensive goods on trains would be liable to pay a heavy fine. 

This comes as the Railways increased the penalty as part of its efforts to enhance passenger safety and security. The Railways has tightened its rules for violators and issued a gazette notification in this regard on June 19. 

Railways increase penalty

The notification reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 (8 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the date of publication of this notification as the date on which the provisions of the said Act, in so far as it relates to serial number 52…the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989) respectively, shall come into force.”

Under the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, offences covered under Section 165, the minimum fine has been increased from an earlier Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for carrying or transporting offensive or prohibited goods on the railways. 

Additionally, the violator/s will be liable for any loss or damage caused to the railway. If the concerned person refuses to pay, there are provisions for imprisonment for up to one year or a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 or both have been made.

Items prohibited on railway stations

The good that have been prohibited in Indian Railways as per the national transporter are: inflammable goods like stove, gas cylinder, kerosene oil, petrol, fireworks, poll posters, match box, cigarette, etc as these are major causes of fire in railway stations. 

According to the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, serial number 52, for section 165, the following section shall be substituted, namely:

“165. Unlawfully bringing offensive goods on a railway.— (1) If any person, in contravention of section 67, takes with him any offensive goods or entrusts such goods for carriage to the Railway administration, he shall be liable for removal of such goods from Railways and also to penalty amounting to any loss, injury or damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the Railway, but shall not be less than ten thousand rupees.

(2) If any person liable to remove such goods from Railways and pay a penalty under sub-section (1), fails or refuses to do so on a demand being made therefor under this section, the authorised railway servant may apply to the competent court having jurisdiction, for the recovery of the sum payable, and the court if satisfied that the sum is payable shall order it to be so recovered, and may order that the person liable for the payment shall in default of payment suffer imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may not be less than ten thousand rupees, or with both,” reads the gazette notification.

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