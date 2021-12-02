Indian Railways gears up amid rising Omicron fear, issues new COVID-19 guidelines

As the Omicron variant fear across the globe has intensified over the past few days, airports all across India have tightened the COVID-19 restrictions for international passengers. Now, not just airports, but Indian Railways has also decided to gear up for the new COVID-19 variant.

Indian Railways has now started taking precautionary steps to tackle any potential spread of the Omicron variant in the country. In an official statement, the Indian Railways said that they are reviewing the situation and stocking up on necessities that might be required if a third wave of the pandemic hits.

On Wednesday, the Railways said that it is monitoring PSA plants, maintaining an adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and ensuring the availability of PPE kits and testing materials. It further added that it has started preparing the ICU beds and is working on vaccinating all the railway workers.

According to News18 reports, an order regarding the measures to be taken by the Railways has been issued to all the zones and production units of the organization. In its notice, the Indian Railways has said that the spread of the new COVID-19 variant is a cause for concern.

All the unit heads and general managers have been asked to complete the pending work related to the PSA plants at the earliest. The authorities have also been asked to oversee the proper maintenance and functioning of the PSA plants and ventilators.

A proper buffer stock of essential supplies will be maintained, including COVID-19 medicines, essential PPE kits, and COVID-19 testing material said the Indian Railways in its notification. All railway employees should also be vaccinated at the earliest.

The official notification by Indian Railways reads, “Enough number of pediatric as well as COVID-19 beds in both ICU and non-ICU capacities should be maintained.”

Till now, there has been no confirmed case of the Omicron virus detected in India. The Centre has issued several new guidelines to states and UTs to tighten the travel guidelines at international airports. The passengers from all at-risk countries will be monitored closely, as per the guidelines.