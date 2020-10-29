Indian Railways running 3 more festival special trains including Shatabdi

Keeping in view the ongoing festive season rush, Indian Railways has decided to run three more special trains for the convenience of its passengers.

Western Railways has issued a press release and said that Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Special Shatabdi Express will run from Thursday till further notice. Similarly festival special trains between Bhuj and Bareilly, with 74 trips are also being run to clear the rush during the festive season.

Details of the special trains

- Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad special Shatabdi Express (Train No 02009) will depart Mumbai Central daily except Sunday at 06.30 hrs & will reach Ahmedabad at 12.45 hrs the same day.

Also read Railways to run special trains for Diwali, Chhat Puja to manage festive rush

- Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central special (Train No 02010) will leave Ahmedabad daily except Sunday at 14.45 hrs & will arrive Mumbai Central at 21.20 hrs the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC Executive Chair Car and AC Chair Car coaches.

- Bhuj - Bareilly Festival Special (Train No 04322/04321) will depart Bhuj every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 17.05 hrs & will reach Bareilly at 20.35 hrs the next day. This train will run from 28th Oct, 2020 to 2nd Dec, 2020.

- Bareilly - Bhuj Special (Train No 04321) will leave Bareilly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday at 06.35 hrs & will reach Bhuj at 09.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 25 October to 29 Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Gandhidham BG, Samakhiali BG, Bhildi, Palanpur Jn, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn, Beawar, Ajmer Jn, Kishangarh, Naraina, Phulera Jn, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Jn, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari Jn, Pataudi Rd, Garhi Harsaru, Gurgaon, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Jn, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Gajraula Jn, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Milak stations in both directions.

- Train No 04322 will also halt at Getor Jagatpura station, whereas, Train No 04321 will have an additional halt at Malakhera station. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

- Bhuj - Bareilly Festival Special (Train No 04312/04311) will depart Bhuj every Monday, Tuesday & Thursday at 14.05 hrs & will reach Bareilly at 20.35 hrs the next day. This train will run from 26th Oct, 2020 to 30th Nov, 2020.

- Bareilly - Bhuj special (Train No 04311) will leave Bareilly every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 06.35 hrs & will arrive Bhuj at 12.05 hrs the next day. This train will run from 27th October to 1st Dec, 2020.

- Enroute this train will halt at Gandhidham BG, Samakhiali BG, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam Jn, Ambli Rd, Mahesana Jn, Palanpur Jn, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn, Sojat Rd, Beawar, Ajmer Jn, Kishangarh, Naraina, Phulera Jn, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Jn, Rajgarh, , Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari Jn, Pataudi Rd, Garhi Harsaru, Gurgaon, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Jn, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Gajraula Jn, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Milak stations in both directions.

- Train No 04312 will also halt at Getor Jagatpura station, whereas, Train No 04311 will have an additional halt at Malakhera station. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

- The Booking for Train No 04312 has started from 25th October, 2020 and booking for Train No 02009/10 & 04322 has started from 26th October, 2020 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. All the above trains will run as fully reserved trains.