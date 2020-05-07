Indian Railways designates 215 stations as 'COVID-19 care centres' anticipating possible surge in cases

The Indian government has designated 215 railway stations for the deployment of isolation coaches for suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients who fall within the category of mild or very mild cases.

Guidelines issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday stated that railway coaches will be used as 'COVID-19 care centre' on account of a 'possibility of an increase in cases of COVID- 19.'

These isolation coaches will be deployed across 23 states and Union Territories.

'Guidance document on appropriate management of suspect/ confirmed cases of COVID-l9: Railway Coaches - COVID Care Centre'--the document entailing the guidelines for the treatment of these patients in the isolation coaches stated that patients lodged there will be observed for their symptoms and clinical condition.

In case of a deterioration of the concerned person's health, he/she will be referred to a designated centre or hospital for further management The document also specifies that there should be separate coaches for suspected and confirmed cases to avoid cross-infection.

The list includes districts currently in the 'green' zones as well as a large number of 'orange' zones. The trains will be deployed at railway stations and will be attached to the nearest COVID hospitals, according to the government guidelines. It will also be spread across all major hotspots in India covering cities as well as rural, far-off places.

These isolation coaches will span across all the metro cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata--and cities in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

"The Railway Protection Force will ensure suitable security to the coaches, patients and staff working there. Proper signages shall be placed outside railway stations, platforms and near location of coaches to guide authorities and patients to the coaches in a way that they are separate from the general public using the railway facilities," the document stated.

Out of all the stations, 85 of them will have their own medical staff while the rest in respective states and Union Territories may place a request for placing the coaches only if they agree to provide staff and essential medicines at such stations.

5,150 such coaches have already been prepared, and plans are being made to convert some of them into 'hospitals on wheels' to treat patients.

The rolling stock department of Railways shall make arrangements for watering of coaches regularly, any repairs required in coaches, and also for the replenishment of chlorine tablets at the bio-toilet discharge and wherever required, catering arrangements shall be made by IRCTC of the commercial department.

