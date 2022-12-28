Indian Railways denies reports on data breach of 3 crore passengers from IRCTC servers (file photo)

Indian Railways data leak: Indian Railways has denied reports claiming a data leak of 3 crore passengers registered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Reports earlier claimed that the data of passengers reportedly put on sale on the Dark Web.

"An incident regarding Indian Railways data breach has been reported in the media. In this connection, Railway Board had shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers," it said.

Railways further clarified that on analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history API. Hence, the suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers, it said.

It said that further investigation on the data breach is being done by IRCTC. "All IRCTC business partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC," it said.

According to reports, Indian Railways suffered a potential data breach on December 27. Data of over 30 million users, who have booked railway tickets, was compromised. The data included name, email, phone number, gender, and other personal information of the passengers.