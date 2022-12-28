Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Railways denies reports on data breach of 3 crore passengers from IRCTC servers

Indian Railways has said that a further investigation on the data breach is being done by IRCTC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

Indian Railways denies reports on data breach of 3 crore passengers from IRCTC servers
Indian Railways denies reports on data breach of 3 crore passengers from IRCTC servers (file photo)

Indian Railways data leak: Indian Railways has denied reports claiming a data leak of 3 crore passengers registered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Reports earlier claimed that the data of passengers reportedly put on sale on the Dark Web.

"An incident regarding Indian Railways data breach has been reported in the media. In this connection, Railway Board had shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers," it said.

Railways further clarified that on analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history API. Hence, the suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers, it said.

It said that further investigation on the data breach is being done by IRCTC. "All IRCTC business partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC," it said.

READ | 7 Money-saving tips for housewives: How to stretch your budget and manage your household finances effectively

According to reports, Indian Railways suffered a potential data breach on December 27. Data of over 30 million users, who have booked railway tickets, was compromised. The data included name, email, phone number, gender, and other personal information of the passengers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.