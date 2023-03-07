Indian Railways cracks down on ticketless travel during Holi season, recovers record fines from violators

During the festive season, the number of passengers traveling without tickets on Indian Railways has increased, and the railway authorities are cracking down on violators. Northern Railway recently caught a large number of passengers, primarily daughters-in-law, without tickets during a checking campaign just before Holi.

Meanwhile, the Sonpur Railway Division of East Central Railway recovered a record fine of Rs. 51 crore 83 lakh from passengers traveling without tickets in the current financial year. The division caught 8,69,268 passengers traveling without tickets during this time, and a mega ticket-checking campaign is being conducted to deter this practice. The Mumbai Division of Central Railway also recovered a record fine of Rs. 100 crore from passengers traveling without tickets between April 2022 and February 2023.

The Central Railway statement revealed that the Mumbai division charged Rs. 87.43 lakh from 25,781 passengers traveling without tickets in air-conditioned local trains and Rs. 5.05 crore from 1.45 lakh first-time ticketless travelers.

The North Central Railway launched a special campaign during Holi in Tajnagri Agra and caught 2266 passengers traveling without tickets. The authorities charged a fine of Rs. 13 lakh 74 thousand 290 from the violators.

Despite repeated appeals from the authorities not to travel without tickets, the number of such cases has increased in the last year. The railway officials aim to make the journey of ticketed passengers more comfortable by discouraging ticketless travel. Travelers who buy tickets face several issues due to the presence of ticketless passengers. The behavior of passengers also helps Ticket Collectors (TTE) identify ticketless passengers.

As per the railway rules, a passenger caught traveling without a ticket is charged under Section 138 of the Railway Act. Passengers found without tickets can be charged rent in two ways. The first is to charge the passenger from the opening station of the train to the station where they were caught, along with an additional Rs. 250. The second is to charge the general fare of the train. The higher of the two amounts is taken from the passenger as a fine.

The railway authorities continue to take strict measures to discourage ticketless travel, especially during the festive season. These measures will help make train travel more comfortable and safer for everyone.

