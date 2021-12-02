Indian Railways cancels nearly 100 trains on December 3, 4 amid Cyclone Jawad fear- Check full list here

IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alerts in some Odisha districts predicting 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in the next few days.

The Indian Railways has decided to cancel nearly 100 trains running on December 3 and December 4 because of Cyclone Jawad approaching Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastal regions because of the low-pressure area forming in the south Andaman Sea.

The East Coast Railways took to Twitter to write that the trains have been cancelled in view of 'safety of passengers'. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this low-pressure area brewing over the south Andaman Sea and the adjoining area will intensify into a depression and take the shape of a cyclonic storm around December 3.

This will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmphs to 100 kmphs, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued red, orange and yellow alerts in some Odisha districts predicting 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in the next few days. Looking at the threat of Cyclone Jawad, East Coast Railway has decided to cancel as many as 95 trains.

Besides, all trains passing through Tatanagar railway stations like Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, Purushottam Express and Tata Yesvantpur and Kalinga Utkal going to the coastal area will also be affected.

As per forecast of Met Dept., Cyclone 'Jawad' may hit Odisha on 3rd - 4th Dec. For the safety of passengers 95 Trains originating from different destination and passing over ECoR and originating from ECoR have been cancelled as below:

JCO: JOURNEY COMMENCING ON pic.twitter.com/eJDakxI9wK — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) December 1, 2021

The above-mentioned tweet has the complete list of trains that have been cancelled on December 3 and December 4 as tweeted by East Coast Railway like the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani.

The cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh and the coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal, as per IMD.