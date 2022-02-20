Indian Railways cancels 428 trains today, check full list here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Indian Railways today cancelled over 400 trains due to operational reasons. A total of 371 trains scheduled for today were fully cancelled while 57 trains were partially cancelled, the Indian Railways said. These trains have been operational on various routes ranging from north to south, east and west.

The routes of cancelled trains include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others. On Saturday, nearly 295 trains scheduled were cancelled by the Indian Railways.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit - enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Select - 'Exceptional Trains' on the top panel of the screen and click on 'Cancelled Trains'

Select - 'Fully or Partially' option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details

To check list of affected trains on Sunday, change the date from drop down menu to February 20

List of fully cancelled trains today, February 20, 2022

01539, 01540, 03035, 03036, 03041, 03042, 03057, 03059, 03060 , 03061 , 03062 , 03066 , 03067 , 03068 , 03083 , 03084 , 03087 , 03091 , 03095 , 03096 , 03097 , 03098 , 03427 , 03461 , 03468, 03529, 03530, 03578, 04129, 04181, 04193, 04194, 04301, 04302, 04359 , 05137 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05404 , 05435 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 06591 , 07288 , 07289 , 07290 , 07291, 07292, 07347, 07348, 07369, 07370, 07555, 07556, 07670, 07671, 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 12053, 12054, 12179, 12180, 12225, 12267, 12268, 12389, 12505, 12506, 12571 , 12614 , 12987 , 12988 , 13141 , 13142 , 13465 , 13466 , 13484 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506 , 14507 , 14508 , 14521 , 14522 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14674 , 14813 , 14814 , 14823 , 14824 , 14887 , 14888 , 15011 , 15012, 15039, 15040, 15053, 15054, 15083, 15084, 15111, 15112, 15128, 15159 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 15709 , 15710 , 15719 , 15720 , 16579 , 16580 , 17392 , 18413 , 18414 , 19614 , 20936 , 20948, 20949, 22197, 22453, 22454, 31191, 31192, 31232, 31233, 31311, 31312 , 31338 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31419 , 31426 , 31445 , 31447 , 31450 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31541 , 31542 , 31612 , 31617, 31622, 31629, 31631, 31711, 31712, 31725, 31726, 31741, 31811, 31812 , 31844 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 32249 , 33311 , 33320 , 33325 , 33361 , 33362 , 33382 , 33512 , 33514 , 33533, 33651, 33657, 33658, 33659, 33660, 33711, 33712, 33738, 33739, 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 33859 , 33860 , 33861 , 33863 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34161 , 34163 , 34164 , 34165 , 34166, 34331, 34334, 34352, 34411, 34412, 34436, 34511, 34552, 34554, 34557 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34752 , 34754 , 34757 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34858, 34859, 34860, 34881, 34882, 34891, 34892, 34914, 34935, 34936, 34937 , 34938 , 35021 , 35022 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37111 , 37112 , 37117 , 37118 , 37211 , 37212, 37213, 37214, 37216, 37246, 37253, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37394, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37521, 37522, 37555, 37557, 37558, 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37744 , 37746 , 37747 , 37748 , 37750 , 37751 , 37752 , 37754 , 37781 , 37782, 37783, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37814, 37912, 37914, 37916, 37918 , 37919 , 37920 , 37922 , 37924 , 37926 , 37928 , 38302 , 38304 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803, 52540, 52541, 52542, 52545, 52546, 52591, 52596, 52598.