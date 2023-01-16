Indian Railways cancels 297 trains today, diverts 7 trains; check full list here

The cold wave returns in the national capital for the next three days. Delhi’s temperature is to settle down at 3 degrees celsius today. The intense cold wave will be observed in several North Indian cities. Dense fog will be witnessed for the next five days in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and more. The dense fog affected Indian Railways. It led to cancel several trains and diverted various routes.

Indian Railways cancelled 297 trains on January 16. Additionally, Indian Railways has short-terminated 36 trains and source-changed 42 trains. The national transporter has also rescheduled 21 trains, including the trains from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M. G. Ramachandran Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express and Pune to Secunderabad Shatabdi. There have been 7 trains diverted.

The cancelled trains include those running from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and other states. The cancelled, postponed, and redirected trains all have names like Garibrath, Shatabdi, and Jan Shatabdi.

The list of trains cancelled today are:

00468, 01605, 01606 ,01607,01608, 01609,01610, 01620, 01623 ,01625, 01626, 01823, 01824 ,03085, 03086, 03359 ,03360,03591, 03592, 3649, 03650, 04029, 04030, 04941, 04042, 04148, 04149, 04263, 04264, 04267, 04268, 04303, 04304, 04305, 04306, 04319, 04335,04336, 04337, 04338, 04356, 04379, 04380, 04403, 04404, 04408, 04421, 04424, 04454, 04503, 04504, 04531, 04547, 04548, 04549, 04550, 04568, 04577, 04579, 04582, 04591, 04592, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04689, 94690, 04901, 04902, 04909, 04910, 04912 , 04913, 04916, 04919, 04927, 04953, 04958, 04938, 04941, 04946, 04950, 04959, 04961, 04963, 04964, 04974, 04975, 04977, 04978, 04987, 04988 ,04999, 05000, 05035,05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05117, 05118, 05135, 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156, 05136, 05145, 05366, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05518, 05445, 06623, 05446, 05459, 06624, 06922, 06923, 06964, 06967, 06924 ,06925, 06802, 06803, 06921, 06926, 06934, 06977, 06980, 06937, 06958, 06959, 06991, 06994, 07462, 07463, 07795, 07906, 07907, 06995, 06996, 07278,07979, 09109, 09110,09113,09369, 08167, 08168, 09108, 09370, 10101, 10102, 11123, 11409, 09476, 09481, 189491 ,09492 ,11410, 11651, 11652, 12215 ,12241, 12242, 12358, 12369, 12370, 12397, 12537, 12538, 12572,12595, 12873, 12497, 12498, 12529, 12530, 12887,13309, 14213, 13310,13345, 13346, 14005, 14006, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14505, 14506, 14510, 14523, 14617, 14618 ,14673,14853, 14854,14525,14526, 14605, 15084, 15026, 15081, 15082 ,15083,15111, 15280, 15112, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15204, 15484, 15620, 15716, 15203, 15903,17309,17310 ,17315,17322, 17333,17334, 22442 ,22445 ,31712, 34935, 36036,36037, 37305, 37306, 37348, 37411, 38036, 38305, 18103, 20831, 20938, 22959, 22960, 31411, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36038, 36811, 36812, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37412, 37415, 37416, 38310,38313, 38923 ,20948 ,31414, 36032, 36813, 37327, 38031, 38924, 20949, 31423, 36033, 36814, 37330, 38032, 52539, 22168, 31432, 36034, 36827, 37338, 38033, 52965, 22441, 31711, 36035, 36840, 37343, 38034, 52966

The list of trains that are late today: