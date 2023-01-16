Search icon
Indian Railways cancels 297 trains today, diverts 7 trains; check full list here

Passengers with counter tickets must go to the reservation centre to get their refunds, those with online tickets to get refunds in their accounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

The cold wave returns in the national capital for the next three days. Delhi’s temperature is to settle down at 3 degrees celsius today. The intense cold wave will be observed in several North Indian cities. Dense fog will be witnessed for the next five days in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and more. The dense fog affected Indian Railways. It led to cancel several trains and diverted various routes. 

Indian Railways cancelled 297 trains on January 16. Additionally, Indian Railways has short-terminated 36 trains and source-changed 42 trains. The national transporter has also rescheduled 21 trains, including the trains from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M. G. Ramachandran Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express and Pune to Secunderabad Shatabdi. There have been 7 trains diverted.

The cancelled trains include those running from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and other states. The cancelled, postponed, and redirected trains all have names like Garibrath, Shatabdi, and Jan Shatabdi. 

The list of trains cancelled today are:
00468, 01605, 01606 ,01607,01608, 01609,01610, 01620, 01623 ,01625, 01626, 01823, 01824 ,03085, 03086, 03359 ,03360,03591, 03592, 3649, 03650, 04029, 04030, 04941, 04042, 04148, 04149, 04263, 04264, 04267, 04268, 04303, 04304, 04305, 04306, 04319, 04335,04336, 04337, 04338, 04356, 04379, 04380, 04403, 04404, 04408, 04421, 04424, 04454, 04503, 04504, 04531, 04547, 04548, 04549, 04550, 04568, 04577, 04579, 04582, 04591, 04592, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04689, 94690, 04901, 04902, 04909, 04910, 04912 , 04913, 04916, 04919, 04927, 04953, 04958, 04938, 04941, 04946, 04950, 04959, 04961, 04963, 04964, 04974, 04975, 04977, 04978, 04987, 04988 ,04999, 05000, 05035,05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05117, 05118, 05135, 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156, 05136, 05145, 05366, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05518, 05445, 06623, 05446, 05459, 06624, 06922, 06923, 06964, 06967, 06924 ,06925, 06802, 06803, 06921, 06926, 06934, 06977, 06980, 06937, 06958, 06959, 06991, 06994, 07462, 07463, 07795, 07906, 07907, 06995, 06996, 07278,07979, 09109, 09110,09113,09369, 08167, 08168, 09108, 09370, 10101, 10102, 11123, 11409, 09476, 09481, 189491 ,09492 ,11410, 11651, 11652, 12215 ,12241, 12242, 12358, 12369, 12370, 12397, 12537, 12538, 12572,12595, 12873, 12497, 12498, 12529, 12530, 12887,13309, 14213, 13310,13345, 13346, 14005, 14006, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14505, 14506, 14510, 14523, 14617, 14618 ,14673,14853, 14854,14525,14526, 14605, 15084, 15026, 15081, 15082 ,15083,15111, 15280, 15112, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15204, 15484, 15620, 15716, 15203, 15903,17309,17310 ,17315,17322, 17333,17334, 22442 ,22445 ,31712, 34935, 36036,36037, 37305, 37306, 37348, 37411, 38036, 38305, 18103, 20831, 20938, 22959, 22960, 31411, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36038, 36811, 36812, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37412, 37415, 37416, 38310,38313, 38923 ,20948 ,31414, 36032, 36813, 37327, 38031, 38924, 20949, 31423, 36033, 36814, 37330, 38032, 52539, 22168, 31432, 36034, 36827, 37338, 38033, 52965, 22441, 31711, 36035, 36840, 37343, 38034, 52966

The list of trains that are late today:

  • 22691 Bengaluru Rajdhani Express - 01 hr 40 min
  • 12058 Delhi Janshatabdi - 20 min
  • 12429 Lucknow Rajdhani Express - 02 hrs 01 min
  • 15013 Ranikhet Express - 20 min
  • 12190 Mahakaushal Express - 02 hrs 56 min
