Indian Railways cancels 28 trains, including Shatabdi, Rajdhani - Check full list here

The Indian Railways has cancelled 28 long-distance special train services including Duronto-Rajdhani-Shatabdi and Vande Bharat amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. These trains will stand cancelled from May 9 due to 'poor patronisation' because of the COVID-19 situation.

These include eight Shatabdi Express, two Rajdhani Express, two Duronto Express and a Vande Bharat Express.

As per the Railway Ministry officials, Northern Railway has decided to cancel the Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi Express trains from May 9 until further orders. The official said that the decision has been taken in view of a surge in the COVID-19 cases and poor occupancy in the trains.

All the passengers who have reserved their tickets on these trains should be intimated about the cancellations through their mobile phones, it added.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization. In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.

Here's a list of the 28 cancelled trains for the convenience of our viewers

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

SHATABDI SPL running New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02005)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02011)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar, Punjab (Train No: 02013)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar (Train No: 02029)

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kathgodam, Uttarakhand

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Chandigarh

JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand

JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Una, Himachal Pradesh

DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Pune, Maharashtra

DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, J&K

KOTA-DDN SPL running between New Delhi and Kota, Rajasthan

RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Chennai, Tamil Nadu has been cancelled from May 12 onwards

RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

NDLS-SVDK EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

DEE-BKN SPL running between New Delhi and Bikaner, Rajasthan

SHRI SHAKTI SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

SAINIK SPL EXP running between New Delhi and Jaipur, Rajasthan

DDN FESTIVAL SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand

SIDDHABALI SPL running between New Delhi and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand

RAIL MOTOR SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand

FESTIVAL SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand

HIMACHAL EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chowk, Himachal Pradesh

YNRK-JAT EXP SPL running between Yog N Rishikesh and Jammu Tawi, J&K

HEMKUNT SPL running between Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Katra, J&K

SASN-FZR EXP SPL running between Mohali, Punjab and Firozpur, Punjab

VANDE BHARAT running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K