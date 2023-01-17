Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why

IRCTC updates: On Tuesday, almost 300 trains were completely cancelled by the Indian Railways due to operational and maintenance tasks for the safety and upkeep of the infrastructure. 78 additional trains that were due to depart on January 17 were partially cancelled, according to the railway department's announcement.

Train riders should be aware that tickets purchased on the IRCTC website will automatically be cancelled, and a refund will be started in the user accounts.

Several flights were delayed due to foggy conditions & low visibility today reported ANI.

Check the cancelled train full list here:

00469 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12215 , 12216 , 12241 , 12242 , 12318 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12497 , 12498 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14863 , 14864 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15715 , 15716 , 15910 , 17309 , 17310 , 17316 , 17333 , 17334 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 22446 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

How to get a cancelled train ticket refund?

You can cancel e-Tickets that you purchased online through the IRCTC platform (website or mobile app) and receive a refund in accordance with IRCTC ticket cancellation policies. The sum will be refunded to the account used to make the original payment after deducting any applicable train cancellation fees.

Subject to the deducting of IRCTC ticket cancellation fees, refunds for counter tickets cancelled through a PRS counter can be obtained from the counter itself.