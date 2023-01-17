Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why

Due to operational and maintenance tasks for the preservation and safety of the infrastructure, IRCTC completely cancelled over 300 trains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why

IRCTC updates: On Tuesday, almost 300 trains were completely cancelled by the Indian Railways due to operational and maintenance tasks for the safety and upkeep of the infrastructure. 78 additional trains that were due to depart on January 17 were partially cancelled, according to the railway department's announcement. 

Train riders should be aware that tickets purchased on the IRCTC website will automatically be cancelled, and a refund will be started in the user accounts.

Several flights were delayed due to foggy conditions & low visibility today reported ANI. 

Check the cancelled train full list here:
00469 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12215 , 12216 , 12241 , 12242 , 12318 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12497 , 12498 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14524 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14863 , 14864 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15715 , 15716 , 15910 , 17309 , 17310 , 17316 , 17333 , 17334 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 22446 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

How to get a cancelled train ticket refund?
You can cancel e-Tickets that you purchased online through the IRCTC platform (website or mobile app) and receive a refund in accordance with IRCTC ticket cancellation policies. The sum will be refunded to the account used to make the original payment after deducting any applicable train cancellation fees.

Subject to the deducting of IRCTC ticket cancellation fees, refunds for counter tickets cancelled through a PRS counter can be obtained from the counter itself. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.