Indian Railways cancel 16 trains from May 7 - Check the full list

Amid the deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, the Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization.

In a tweet, on Tuesday, the Eastern Railway has regretted the bother and also requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly.

For the unversed, here is a list of trains which will be discontinued from 07.05.2021 due to poor patronization and operational constraints till further advice, Eastern Railway said, Zee News reported.

Special Train No. & Name:

02019 Howrah-Ranchi, 02020 Ranchi-Howrah 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad 02340 Dhanbad­ Howrah 03027 Howrah-Azimganj 03028 Azimganj-Howrah 03047 Howrah-Rampurhat 03048 Rampurhat-Howrah 03117 Kolkata-Lalgola 03118 Lalgola-Kolkata 03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat 03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah 03401 Bhagalpur­Danapur 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur 03502 Asansol-Haldia 03501 Haldia-Asansol

For the uninformed, it was in April that the Indian Railways had cancelled the services of 40 trains as the COVID-19 caseload was on a continuous rise in the country and people were facing acute oxygen shortage.

North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran had said at the time that the decision was taken to cancel 40 trains due to the situation resulting from COVID-19 and low passenger load. The train services will remain suspended till further orders, he had told reporters.

The South Central Railway (SCR) had also announced that it has cancelled at least 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. The cancellations will affect some services to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The SCR had also rescheduled the departure timing of Train No. 07229 from Thiruvananathapuram to Secunderabad. Instead of 7 am, the train will depart from Thiruvanathapuram at 9.30 am, from April 28 to May 12.