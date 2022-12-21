Indian Railways: Can you travel on Indian Railways with only a platform ticket? All you need to know

Indian Railway is the lifeline for many people in the country, and is one of the largest rail networks in the world. Every day, millions of passengers travel by train to reach their destination. To ensure the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has implemented several rules to ensure that travelers do not face any issues during their journey. One of the most important rules is that all passengers must have a valid ticket to travel in a train.

If a passenger is caught without a valid ticket, the Railways can take strict action, including fines and imprisonment. However, there is a rule that allows passengers to travel on a platform ticket, which allows them to board the train even if they do not have a valid ticket. This ticket can be purchased at the railway station, and once on board, the passenger can purchase a ticket from the TTE (Traveling Ticket Examiner) for their journey from their boarding station to their destination. It is important to note that the fare will be determined based on the class of travel.

Another rule that passengers should be aware of is that if they have purchased a ticket from the ticket counter at the railway station, it is mandatory for them to carry the physical ticket with them. A photo of the ticket or a digital copy is not considered a valid ticket. If a passenger loses their counter ticket, they will need to fulfill certain conditions and pay a fine in order to travel without it. They will need to prove that the person whose name is on the ticket is the same person traveling, and will then be allowed to continue their journey.

Overall, it is important for all passengers to be aware of the rules and regulations of Indian Railways in order to have a smooth and hassle-free journey. By following these rules, travelers can ensure that they do not face any issues or disruptions during their trip.