INDIA
These changes aim to ensure safety, efficiency, and fairness for all passengers. Here are the five most important updates that every train traveller should know.
In a big move to make train travel smoother and more secure, Indian Railways has announced several new rules that started from May 1. These changes aim to ensure safety, efficiency, and fairness for all passengers. Here are the five most important updates that every train traveller should know:
1. No Entry Without Confirmed Tickets
Passengers with waiting list tickets will no longer be allowed to enter sleeper or AC coaches. Only confirmed ticket holders can now travel in reserved coaches. If someone with an unconfirmed ticket is found sitting in these coaches, the TTE (Ticket Examiner) can ask them to vacate the seat and move to the general coach. A heavy fine will also be charged before doing so. The aim is to protect the comfort of passengers with confirmed bookings.
2. OTP Required for Ticket Bookings
All passengers, whether registered or not, will now have to use a One Time Password (OTP) to book tickets through the IRCTC website or app. This security step ensures that the person booking the ticket is genuine and helps prevent misuse.
3. Advance Booking Window Reduced
From now on, tickets can only be booked 90 days before the date of travel. Earlier, tickets could be booked 120 days in advance. This rule has been brought in to stop travel agents from blocking tickets early and selling them later at high prices.
4. Faster Refund Process
The refund process, which earlier took 5 to 7 days, will now be completed within just 2 days. This applies to both online bookings and counter bookings linked to bank accounts.
5. Push for Digital Payments
Indian Railways will also take more steps to encourage passengers to use digital methods of payment. This is part of the broader move towards a cashless and transparent system.
These changes are aimed at making train journeys safer, more comfortable, and fair for all passengers.
Indian Railways brings big changes for passengers, here are 5 things you need to know
Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR today, minimum temperature to be...
Meet actor who gifted his father the same hotel where he once worked as waiter, used to manage catering business before acting; now boasts staggering net worth of Rs...
VIRAL VIDEO: Parents catch son, his girlfriend having chowmein, beat them up in public
Nirmal Kapoor's demise: Boney Kapoor shares his mother lived full and joyful life: 'Her generous spirit and boundless...'
Meet Pakistan's richest person, who once worked as dishwasher, now owns a football club, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is Rs...
Goa Temple Stampede: 6 dead, over 50 injured in Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao
Prince Harry says he would love to reconcile with King Charles, UK royal family: 'Can't see a world in which...'
Amitabh Bachchan's old tweet on Aishwarya Rai's labour pain goes viral, sparks outrage; netizens say 'being a celebrity, one should not...'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 Soon: Know expected date, time and step-by-step guide to check CBSE board results via Digilocker
Tensions between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack spark nuclear war fears: What is lifespan of nuclear weapons?
'Till date I could not find where surgical strikes took place': Congress MP Charanjit Channi
Sonu Nigam links request to sing a Kannada song to Pahalgam attack; irked Kannadiga community files complaint
Indian diaspora holds major protest in Berlin against Pahalgam terror attack
Is monthly mobile recharge in Pakistan cheaper or more expensive than in India? It costs Rs...
Om Raut defends Adipurush's failure, says Prabhas-starrer Telugu rights was sold for Rs 120 crore; gets brutally trolled: 'Kuch toh lihaaj karo'
Meet woman, who cracked JRF and NET exams, secretly appeared for UPSC test, cleared it with AIR...
Shocking! Thieves steal Rasgullas, sacks of salt, goats from shops in daylight, video goes viral
'Was taken purely...': Virat Kohli reveals reason behind his T20I retirement after World Cup victory
RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Meet woman who cracked UPSC with AIR 111 in her 2nd attempt without coaching, her success was celebrated like festival by her entire city, she is...
Tourist tries to take selfie with crocodile statue, ends up being bitten as it was...; netizens call him 'dumb'
Woman shares heartwarming moment with cheetah, kisses it in viral video, netizens call her 'insane'
Meet woman who traveled over 100 countries, never missed single day at office, this is how she does it
IPL 2025, GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna star as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs
Raid 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film scores double-digit on Friday, suffers minor drop, earns..
Watch: Furious Shubman Gill confronts umpire after controversial dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Viral Video: Sunita Williams, Don Pettit dance their heart away aboard ISS, leaves netizens captivated
'I have not...': S Sreesanth breaks silence on three-year suspension over Sanju Samson row
Border 2 shooting halted due to THIS reason, Sunny Deol assures 'worried' producers: 'I'm here till we don't...'
This little boy turned his father's legacy into Rs 10000 crore company, married 90s star actress, his wife is…, name is..
Wikipedia to integrate AI in its services, ‘we will prioritise...’, will it affect editors? This is what it says
IPL 2025, GT vs SRH: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to claim massive T20 record
Amid soaring tensions with Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India
Is Erectile Dysfunction early warning of heart disease? Can Viagra help? Details here
India bans YouTube channels, social media accounts of these cricketers, list includes Shoaib Akhtar, Hasan Ali
SHOCKING! Viral video shows bull stealing scooter, netizens say, 'bro preparing for his date', WATCH
Virat Kohli issues statement after liking actress Avneet Kaur's photo on Instagram, claims 'no intent'
US asks Pakistan to help India hunt down Pahalgam terrorists, otherwise...
'No need to remember...': Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivassays claims Chrome could soon be replaced, shares THIS reason
Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina, Chile issues tsunami alert
Did radical Islam, Kashmir obsession stop Pakistan's space programme that was launched before India? Abdus Salam left because...
'You didn’t pay Rs 10 cr to...': Harbhajan Singh slams CSK management over R Ashwin's limited role in IPL 2025
Amid strained ties with Pakistan, India suspends actor Fawad Khan's Instagram page
Dehradun Defence School: One of the Best NDA Coaching in Dehradun
Backing Dreamers, Building Doers: Scaler Launches Rs 1 Cr Innovation Fund to Back Student Start-ups
Meet Poonam Gupta, RBI's new Deputy Governor, given key portfolio of monetary policy, has earlier worked in...
Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passes away at 90
Akshay Kumar will be reuniting with this 90s' star after 31 years, 56-year-old actress has played his heroine, now she'll be playing his... in pan-India movie...
Gram Chikitsalay: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reveals she got ultimatum from director over...: 'Either learn or you lose the show'
Man dies after consuming meat, THIS country records first Anthrax death in 3 decades
As heavy rain lashes Delhi, social media gets flooded with memes: 'Feels like a hill station'
Nita Ambani's Banarasi silk saree at WAVES summit 2025 radiates grace, her diamond necklace steals the show
India foils Pakistan's attempt to hack army schools, welfare sites
Viral video: Swiggy rider delivering gold with security guard carrying mini-locker on bike leaves internet in splits
Bangladesh pays over Rs 83000000000 to Adani Power, expecting total dues recovery by...
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma’s DRS call sparks huge controversy, fans ask 'how can umpire allow it?'
Kareena Kapoor mocks Priyanka Chopra for quitting Bollywood for Hollywood? Jab We Met actress says 'I am very happy acting in Indian movies'
Traveling between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad? New Railway Over Bridge eases traffic in area, connects with these regions
Bloodbath in Karachi: KSE-100 index plummets 8,000 points since Pahalgam terrorist attack, may bite dust if...
Karan Johar’s bold diamond ring steals the spotlight at WAVES 2025; it whoppingly costs Rs...
Ankita Lokhande and Nia Sharma's close dance at Samarth Jurel’s birthday bash sparks online trolling, netizens say 'Jab yeh pavitra rishta...'
BIG blow to Gautam Adani as SEBI accuses nephew Pranav Adani of violating..., report says...
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani set to make her 2025 MET Gala debut wearing THIS Indian designer; its not Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani
THIS film inspired Mukesh Ambani to quit IIT Bombay, made him pursue…, movie was…, lead actors were...
Not Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon; Ajay Devgn gave maximum hits with this heroine, she didn't marry because of him, her name is...
Is text neck real? How looking down at your phone can harm your spine and how to fix it
Suryakumar Yadav creates history, becomes first player to achieve special record during RR vs MI IPL 2025 fixture
Worried about your iPhone getting hacked or stolen? Turn on these 3 powerful security settings right away
Nita Ambani shares emotional moment with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya and team after Happy's demise, her speakerphone message goes viral; watch
Donald Trump mock Pakistan over water crisis? His viral ‘I need water’ video resurfaces; here’s the truth
Nita Ambani calls India ‘timeless civilisation’ at WAVES 2025 says ‘our Amar Chitra Katha can be next Harry Potters’
Big move by Anil Ambani as his company will invest Rs 10000 crore in Asia's largest...
Addicted to mangoes? Nutritionist shares correct ways to eat the 'king of summers'
Virat Kohli names player who had 'biggest impact' on him in early IPL days, it's not MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers
Rahul, Sonia Gandhi get notice from Delhi court in National Herald money laundering case
Yogesh Darji, Engineer and Founder, on Scaling Infrastructure for the Generative AI Era
Aamir Khan on why Bollywood is failing, points out 'faulty' business model: 'We do not have enough...'
BIG update on CBSE Class 10th, 12th results! Know expected date, time and step-by-step guide to access results
'What a picture': Shah Rukh Khan's unseen black-and-white photos from 1990 go viral
Bangladesh's brazen threat, will capture Northeast in India-Pakistan War, close confidante of Muhammad Yunus said...
'We don't buy superstars, we make them': Rajasthan Royals coach makes bold remark after eliminating from IPL 2025 playoffs race
This superstar worked in one film made thrice with same name, other two made twice, one also starred Sunny Deol in lead role, films are..., actor is..
Donald Trump fan asks what India has given to world, proud Indians join the debate, check viral post
Viral video: Pakistani star Jannat Mirza refuses to show support to Pakistan Army after Pahalgam attack
Meet actor who made super flop debut, then became box office king after just 3 years, filmmakers were afraid to cast him because..., his name is..
Allu Arjun reveals actress told him south actors can't make 6-pack abs: 'Needed only one person to break...'
Vishnu Prasad, Malayalam actor passes away: A look at his journey from TV fame to Malayali star
This is Bangladesh's fastest train, no match for India's Vande Bharat, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, top speed is...
S Sreesanth suspended by Kerala Cricket Association over controversial remarks in Sanju Samson row
Bilawal Bhutto threatens of Indian blood in Indus, His grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said THIS, here is how he was hanged...
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan amid tensions with India, ranks 101 out of 158 countries in..., faces annual loss of Rs...
Father fails to give 8-year-old daughter home-cooked food for two weeks, loses her custody
Not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Google, Amazon, this IT company to hire 20000 freshers in 2025, it is...
Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other actors who gave blockbusters, won hearts, but never Filmfare award
Suryakumar Yadav brings back nostalgic gully cricket vibes while searching for lost ball during RR vs MI game
Meta software engineer Shaurya Jain launches groundbreaking book on privacy and emerging tech
Meet actress who married at 15, became mom at 17, romanced actor whom she considered uncle onscreen, was replaced in many films, is now..., her name is..
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 declared: 62.34% students pass, check direct link here
UPI transactions to get faster from this date soon, response time will be reduced to...