In a big move to make train travel smoother and more secure, Indian Railways has announced several new rules that started from May 1. These changes aim to ensure safety, efficiency, and fairness for all passengers. Here are the five most important updates that every train traveller should know:

1. No Entry Without Confirmed Tickets

Passengers with waiting list tickets will no longer be allowed to enter sleeper or AC coaches. Only confirmed ticket holders can now travel in reserved coaches. If someone with an unconfirmed ticket is found sitting in these coaches, the TTE (Ticket Examiner) can ask them to vacate the seat and move to the general coach. A heavy fine will also be charged before doing so. The aim is to protect the comfort of passengers with confirmed bookings.

2. OTP Required for Ticket Bookings

All passengers, whether registered or not, will now have to use a One Time Password (OTP) to book tickets through the IRCTC website or app. This security step ensures that the person booking the ticket is genuine and helps prevent misuse.

3. Advance Booking Window Reduced

From now on, tickets can only be booked 90 days before the date of travel. Earlier, tickets could be booked 120 days in advance. This rule has been brought in to stop travel agents from blocking tickets early and selling them later at high prices.

4. Faster Refund Process

The refund process, which earlier took 5 to 7 days, will now be completed within just 2 days. This applies to both online bookings and counter bookings linked to bank accounts.

5. Push for Digital Payments

Indian Railways will also take more steps to encourage passengers to use digital methods of payment. This is part of the broader move towards a cashless and transparent system.

These changes are aimed at making train journeys safer, more comfortable, and fair for all passengers.