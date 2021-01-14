Indian Railways starts first goods train with an all-women crew: Check details here

Indian Railways has introduced a goods train that is operated by an all-female crew. The train service started between Vasai Road in Maharastra to Vadodara in Gujarat on January 5.

The train is helmed by Kumkum Suraj Dongre- the Loco Pilot, along with Udita Verma- the Assistant Loco Pilot and Akansha Rai - the Goods Guard, as per a statement by the Western Railway zone.

"Very few women come forward to join these posts due to the grueling nature of the job of guards and loco pilots, which also involves traveling long distances," a senior Railway official said.

The Western Railway zone believes that this move will be a game-changer as well as an inspiration for other women to take up such challenging jobs in Indian Railways.

According to the zonal railway, there are female porters across various railway stations of the Bhavnagar Division. Also, Preeti Kumari is the Western Railway zone’s first motor woman to run Mumbai suburban local trains. Now, the women of India are ready to accept challenging jobs and proving their abilities beyond the threshold of household chores, the Western Railway zone added.