Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'
"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH
Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?
Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'
Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch
EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here
Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access
INDIA
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces that Indian Railways will now provide passengers with free Wi-Fi facilities at 6,115 railway stations across the country. How to access free Wi-Fi?
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces that Indian Railways will now provide passengers with free Wi-Fi facilities at 6,115 railway stations across the country. Union minister Vaishnaw wrote to rajya Sabha that “Almost all railway stations across Indian Railways have 4G/5G coverage provided by the Telecom Service Providers. These networks are also being utilised by passengers for data connectivity, resulting in an enhanced passenger experience. Besides the above, free Wi-Fi services have also been provided at 6,115 railway stations,"
Now passengers can watch HD videos, download entertainment content, and perform office work via free Wi-Fi on the stations.
The free Wi-Fi at Indian railway stations is provided by RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, using its 'RailWire' brand. RailTel has previously collaborated with organisations such as Google and Tata Trusts to expand the project, but the PSU is now handling the management and access of RailWire on its own.
RailTel in April won a major order worth Rs 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport. Its shares have given over 140 per cent returns to investors over the past five years.
(with IANS inputs)