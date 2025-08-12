Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces that Indian Railways will now provide passengers with free Wi-Fi facilities at 6,115 railway stations across the country. How to access free Wi-Fi?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces that Indian Railways will now provide passengers with free Wi-Fi facilities at 6,115 railway stations across the country. Union minister Vaishnaw wrote to rajya Sabha that “Almost all railway stations across Indian Railways have 4G/5G coverage provided by the Telecom Service Providers. These networks are also being utilised by passengers for data connectivity, resulting in an enhanced passenger experience. Besides the above, free Wi-Fi services have also been provided at 6,115 railway stations,"

How to access free Wi-Fi?

Switch on the Wi-Fi mode on their smartphone

Connect to 'RailWire' Wi-Fi.

Enter their cell number for an SMS OTP and start accessing Wi-Fi.

Now passengers can watch HD videos, download entertainment content, and perform office work via free Wi-Fi on the stations.

Which stations to have free Wi-Fi?

All majot Tier 1 cities like New Delhi, Mumbai Central, Chennai Central, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad.

Tier 2 cities like Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Meerut, Bhopal, etc, are covered along with tier 3 cities like Rohtak and Cuttack.

The free Wi-Fi at Indian railway stations is provided by RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, using its 'RailWire' brand. RailTel has previously collaborated with organisations such as Google and Tata Trusts to expand the project, but the PSU is now handling the management and access of RailWire on its own.

RailTel in April won a major order worth Rs 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport. Its shares have given over 140 per cent returns to investors over the past five years.

(with IANS inputs)