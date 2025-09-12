Indian Railways BIG update: Three new trains set to be announced connecting Mizoram's Aizawl to..., Check stoppages

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash
In a big announcement, Indian Railways is set to introduce three pairs of new train services connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with THESE cities. Indian Railways announced the three new pairs of train services from the newly built Sairang station in Aizawl to enhance the connectivity of Mizoram.
In a big announcement, Indian Railways is set to introduce three pairs of new train services connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata, officials said on Thursday. This comes amid expected inauguration of Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13 by P
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that Indian Railways is pleased to announce the introduction of three new pairs of train services from the newly built Sairang station in Aizawl to enhance the connectivity of Mizoram. The inaugural runs of all three pairs of trains will take place on September 13 (Saturday).
Other details about the trains will be announced in an official notification by the authorities.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 9 held a meeting with senior officials to review preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13.
However, the Prime Minister’s final schedule of Mizoram visit has not yet been announced by the PMO. From Aizawl, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur capital Imphal and tribal inhabited Churachandpur and address the gatherings in both the places.
(with agency inputs)