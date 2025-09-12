Indian Railways BIG update: Three new trains set to be announced connecting Mizoram's Aizawl to..., Check stoppages

In a big announcement, Indian Railways is set to introduce three pairs of new train services connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with THESE cities. Indian Railways announced the three new pairs of train services from the newly built Sairang station in Aizawl to enhance the connectivity of Mizoram.

In a big announcement, Indian Railways is set to introduce three pairs of new train services connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata, officials said on Thursday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that Indian Railways is pleased to announce the introduction of three new pairs of train services from the newly built Sairang station in Aizawl to enhance the connectivity of Mizoram. The inaugural runs of all three pairs of trains will take place on September 13 (Saturday).

About the three trains

Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly) will run via Badarpur junction, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur. Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) will run via Badarpur junction, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Golakganj, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town to reach its destinations in Kolkata. Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily)

Other details about the trains will be announced in an official notification by the authorities.

Bairabi-Sairang railway project

The 51.38 km Bairabi (near Assam’s Hailakandi district)-Sairang (near Aizawl city) railway project, will make Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast region to be connected by railways after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar.

The Birabi-Sairang project is built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,071 crore

The project consists of 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges and includes tunnels with a total length of 12,853 metres, with the longest tunnel (Tunnel No. 3) spanning about two km.

The height of bridge number 196 is 114 metres, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar, the CPRO added.

The project also includes five Road Over Bridges and six Road Under Bridges. This new line project also includes construction of four new stations -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.

PM Modi expected in Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 9 held a meeting with senior officials to review preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13.

However, the Prime Minister’s final schedule of Mizoram visit has not yet been announced by the PMO. From Aizawl, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur capital Imphal and tribal inhabited Churachandpur and address the gatherings in both the places.

