Indian railways have introduced an all-in-one rail app ‘Swarail App’ to make travelling easier and convenient for the passengers. Earlier travellers used to juggle around multiple apps, to book tickets, to order food and to check the status of the trains.

Indian railways have introduced an all-in-one rail app ‘Swarail App’ to make travelling easier and convenient for the passengers. Earlier travellers used to juggle around multiple apps, to book tickets, to order food and to check the status of the trains. Now you can do it all in this ‘super’ app. It is developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). SwaRail is available on Android and iOS. The app is available in multiple languages. Making it convenient yet secure, you can login using Face ID or fingerprint.

The Features of 'Swarail App'

1. You can book reserved and unreserved tickets on this app ditching long queues. There will be no need to go in person, you can now book platform tickets right from the app. You need to enter your source and destination. You have to choose the date and travel class. You will get a list of available trains.

2. Another great feature of this app is it offers ‘live train tracking’. You will be notified about any delay updates, without any hustle. Passengers will get to know the exact arrival times, and the departure time. You can even check your coach position to know exactly where your train coach will be on the platform. There is a ‘My Bookings" section to keep track of all journeys in one place.

3. Ordering food in the train is all made easy with this app. Your meals will be delivered to your seat with the in-app food ordering feature. And don’t worry about payment, the app has ‘R wallet’ for all your digital payments.

4. Have any complaints or grievances? The SwaRail has a ‘Rail Madad section’ where you can file complaints, get help, and track the status of your requests.

5. If you need to send large parcels, just open the app and click on freight services, and it allows you to check shipment planning, tracking, route finding and freight cost calculation.