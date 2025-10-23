FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Railways BIG update ahead of Chhath puja 2025, 1500 special trains to run for 5 days, highest in a decade

Bhai Dooj 2025: When is the Shubh Muhurat to apply tilak? It will last only till..., check full timings here

Delhi-NCR: Air quality in national capital remains 'very poor' with AQI of...; this area breaches 500-mark, it is...

'Asrani was still...': Priyadarshan recalls recently working with Govardhan Asrani in Bhoot Bangla, Haiwaan before he passed away

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area

Thamma box office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's film dips slightly, earns Rs...

Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'

China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'

Donald Trump's BIG claim on Indian imports of Russian oil: 'India, as you know....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother

'Aaj khatam kar do inko': Here's how BSF SI fought Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor

'Aaj khatam kar do inko': Here's how BSF SI fought Pakistani drones

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of six accused

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian Railways BIG update ahead of Chhath puja 2025, 1500 special trains to run for 5 days, highest in a decade

The Indian Railways plans to run 1,500 special trains during the next five days with an average of 300 specials per day to cater to the surge in passengers ahead of Chhath festivities.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 09:34 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Indian Railways BIG update ahead of Chhath puja 2025, 1500 special trains to run for 5 days, highest in a decade
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Railways plans to run 1,500 special trains during the next five days with an average of 300 specials per day to cater to the surge in passengers ahead of Chhath festivities, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. These special trains will be operated in addition to the regular train services that are already running to these destinations.

"As travel surges for the Chhath festival ahead, Indian Railways are going the extra mile to ensure that all travellers reach their destination safely and comfortably," the statement said.

Indian Railways stepped up the running of special trains for the Diwali season this year. Besides regular trains, 4,493 special train trips were operated in the last 21 days, averaging 213 trips daily, which helped the passengers reach home safely for Diwali festivities, the statement said.

For the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, the railways are running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a duration of 61 days, from October 1 to November 30, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country. So far, a total of 11,865 trips (916 trains) have been notified, including 9,338 reserved and 2,203 unreserved trips, according to the statement.

This marks a significant increase from last year, when 7,724 Puja and Diwali special trains were run.

On October 19, the Railways facilitated over 36,000 passengers at Udhna Station (in Gujarat) — a 50 per cent increase from the same day in 2024. All passengers boarded trains by 4 p.m., reaching home in time to celebrate Diwali with their families. To manage the surge, coordinated efforts were made to control crowds. A dedicated holding area and numerous ticket counters were set up for passenger convenience. Over the last five days, more than 1.2 lakh people travelled from Udhna, the statement added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan, names THIS cricketer as new ODI captain, he is...
PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan, names THIS cricketer as new ODI captain, he is...
Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia | Watch viral video
Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia
Virat Kohli nears historic milestone, eyes MS Dhoni's Adelaide record in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli nears historic milestone, eyes MS Dhoni's Adelaide record in IND vs
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik crosses all limits, abuses Farrhana Bhatt, calls her.., angry netizens call him 'piece of…' | Viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal crosses all limits, abuses Farrhana Bhatt, calls her...
Keshav Maharaj scripts history, South African all-rounder becomes only second non-Asian bowler to...
Keshav Maharaj scripts history, South African all-rounder becomes...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE