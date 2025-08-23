Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Indian Railways BIG update: 380 special trains to be operated ahead of Ganpati Puja, check stoppages, schedules

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025. Check schedules and stoppages of these special trains.

ANI

Aug 23, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Indian Railways BIG update: 380 special trains to be operated ahead of Ganpati Puja, check stoppages, schedules
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025. Earlier in 2024, 358 trains were operated, while in 2023, only 305 special trains were operated. These new trains will ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season.

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

Stoppages and halts of Ganpati Special trains

The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Ganpati Puja 2025

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6 2025. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.

The detailed schedule of special trains is available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerised PRS. 

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO RAD: THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels between railway tracks, not Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, it is...

